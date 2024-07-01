“The constant verbal and physical abuse made me want to quit school. I even contemplated suicide,” Amulya recalls. To cover up the scars of self harm, Amulya’s parents, upon recommendations from her psychiatrist, decided to get her a tattoo. Indrani also used her network and influence as a member of the NGO Anaajoree to get the school to conduct a panel discussion on gender sensitivity at the school. Though the principal and a group of teachers and students did not attend, the session was somewhat successful and Amulya was allowed to continue studying in relative peace. Soon after she passed her Class 10 examination, the school’s attitude changed once more. Amulya managed to attend just three days of class in this academic year and in those three days, she was called repeatedly to the principal’s office and rebuked for the tattoo, for “showing her legs” and for her gender expression. She had not gone to school for days and her parents were contemplating contacting the school to allow her to carry on studying provisionally from home when the incident happened.