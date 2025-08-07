Football

Son Heung-Min Formally Joins Los Angeles FC At BMO Stadium

Los Angeles FC formally introduced Son Heung-min as their latest star signing at a packed press conference at BMO Stadium on Thursday (August 7, 2025). Son signed with LAFC as a designated player through the 2027 season, and he has two contract options that could keep him with the Major League Soccer club through June 2029. The 33-year-old South Korean superstar forward joined LAFC three days after he formally announced his decision to leave Tottenham Hotspur after a decade there. He attended LAFC’s Leagues Cup match against Tigres on Wednesday, watching from a luxury suite.