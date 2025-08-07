Son Heung-Min Formally Joins Los Angeles FC At BMO Stadium

Son Heung-min, of South Korea, is introduced as a new member of Los Angeles FC during a press conference for the MLS soccer team in Los Angeles.
Son Heung-min, of South Korea, is introduced as a new member of Los Angeles FC during a press conference for the MLS soccer team in Los Angeles.
Son Heung-min, of South Korea, is introduced as a new member of Los Angeles FC during a press conference for the MLS soccer team in Los Angeles.
Son Heung-min, of South Korea, is introduced as a new member of Los Angeles FC during a press conference for the MLS soccer team in Los Angeles.
Son Heung-min, of South Korea, is introduced as a new member of Los Angeles FC during a press conference for the MLS soccer team in Los Angeles.
Son Heung-min, of South Korea, center right, stands next to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as he is introduced as a new member of Los Angeles FC during a press conference for the MLS soccer team in Los Angeles.
Son Heung-min, of South Korea, is hugged by a fan after being introduced as a new member of Los Angeles FC during a press conference for the MLS soccer team in Los Angeles.