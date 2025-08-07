Inter Miami 3-1 Pumas UNAM, Leagues Cup: Luis Suarez Leads Lionel Messi-Less Herons Into Knockouts

Players with Puma UNAM salute their fans after losing a Leagues Cup soccer match against Inter Miami, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Pumas UNAM Midfielder Pedro Vite (45) controls the ball against Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul (7) controls the ball as Pumas UNAM defender Nathan Silva, left, defends during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez, right, attempts a shot on the goal against Pumas UNAM defender Nathan Silva (6) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami defender Gonzalo Luján, left, falls to the pitch as he collides with Pumas UNAM Midfielder Jorge Ruvalcaba, right, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul (7) is high-fived by head coach Javier Mascherano during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Puma UNAM, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende (21) scores a goal against Pumas UNAM goalkeeper Miguel Paul, center, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Pumas UNAM Forward Guillermo Martinez, left, and Inter Miami defender Gonzalo Luján, right, go for the ball during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, left celebrates with forward Luis Suárez (9) after scoring a goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Puma UNAM, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, sits with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, right, before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Pumas UNAM in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.