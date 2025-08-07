Football

Inter Miami 3-1 Pumas UNAM, Leagues Cup: Luis Suarez Leads Lionel Messi-Less Herons Into Knockouts

Playing without Lionel Messi, Inter Miami beat Pumas 3-1 on Thursday (August 7, 2025) to advance in the Leagues Cup. Luis Suarez scored and had two assists as Rodrigo De Paul scored his first Inter Miami goal. Pumas’ Jorge Ruvalcaba opened scoring in the 34th but De Paul, Suarez and Tadeo Allende netted later to propel the Herons. Messi is sidelined indefinitely with what the team described as a minor muscle injury in his right leg. The Argentine legend was hurt in the opening minutes of Inter Miami's win over Necaxa last weekend. He was in attendance for the match and watched from a suite at Chase Stadium. Miami, who have eight points in the Major League Soccer Leagues Cup standings, are the first MLS club through to the tournament's knockout stages.

Leagues Cup Soccer Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami in Florida_Puma UNAM
Leagues Cup: Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Players with Puma UNAM salute their fans after losing a Leagues Cup soccer match against Inter Miami, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

2/10
Leagues Cup Soccer Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami in Florida_Pedro Vite
Leagues Cup: Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pumas UNAM Midfielder Pedro Vite (45) controls the ball against Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

3/10
Leagues Cup Soccer Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami in Florida_Rodrigo De Paul
Leagues Cup: Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul (7) controls the ball as Pumas UNAM defender Nathan Silva, left, defends during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

4/10
Leagues Cup Soccer Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami in Florida_Luis Suárez
Leagues Cup: Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez, right, attempts a shot on the goal against Pumas UNAM defender Nathan Silva (6) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

5/10
Leagues Cup Soccer Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami in Florida_Gonzalo Luján
Leagues Cup: Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami defender Gonzalo Luján, left, falls to the pitch as he collides with Pumas UNAM Midfielder Jorge Ruvalcaba, right, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

6/10
Leagues Cup Soccer Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami in Florida_Javier Mascherano
Leagues Cup: Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul (7) is high-fived by head coach Javier Mascherano during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Puma UNAM, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

7/10
Leagues Cup Soccer Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami in Florida_Tadeo Allende
Leagues Cup: Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende (21) scores a goal against Pumas UNAM goalkeeper Miguel Paul, center, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

8/10
Leagues Cup Soccer Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami in Florida_Guillermo Martinez
Leagues Cup: Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pumas UNAM Forward Guillermo Martinez, left, and Inter Miami defender Gonzalo Luján, right, go for the ball during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

9/10
Leagues Cup Soccer Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami in Florida_Luis Suárez
Leagues Cup: Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, left celebrates with forward Luis Suárez (9) after scoring a goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Puma UNAM, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

10/10
Leagues Cup Soccer Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami in Florida_Lionel Messi
Leagues Cup: Puma UNAM vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, sits with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, right, before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Pumas UNAM in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

