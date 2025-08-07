Football

Inter Miami 3-1 Pumas UNAM, Leagues Cup: Luis Suarez Leads Lionel Messi-Less Herons Into Knockouts

Playing without Lionel Messi, Inter Miami beat Pumas 3-1 on Thursday (August 7, 2025) to advance in the Leagues Cup. Luis Suarez scored and had two assists as Rodrigo De Paul scored his first Inter Miami goal. Pumas’ Jorge Ruvalcaba opened scoring in the 34th but De Paul, Suarez and Tadeo Allende netted later to propel the Herons. Messi is sidelined indefinitely with what the team described as a minor muscle injury in his right leg. The Argentine legend was hurt in the opening minutes of Inter Miami's win over Necaxa last weekend. He was in attendance for the match and watched from a suite at Chase Stadium. Miami, who have eight points in the Major League Soccer Leagues Cup standings, are the first MLS club through to the tournament's knockout stages.