Football

Arsenal 2-3 Villarreal, Club Friendly: Gunners Lose As Gyokeres Makes Home Start

Arsenal suffered their second straight pre-season defeat after Villarreal battled to a 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta will be desperate for his side to bounce back in their final pre-season outing against Athletic Club on Saturday, having watched Arsenal follow the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham with further disappointment. The Gunners have leaked goals in all of their pre-season friendlies and have lost two consecutive friendly games. Summer signing Viktor Gyokeres made a rare start but the Swede remained quiet throughout his availabilty.