Protest Encroachment, But Lawfully: Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister defends resistance to encroachments, but calls recent land occupation shocking, urges restraint amid rising tensions.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sanandita Chakraborty
Updated on:
Updated on:
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma calls on the public to protest encroachments but not resort to violence.

2. Assam has had 7 eviction drives since June, affecting over 50,000 mostly Bengali-speaking Muslims.

3. Opposition parties accuse the government of stoking communal tensions and urge people to resist divisive narratives.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday called on people of the state to protest against alleged encroachments–but without resorting to violence. He said that the state government supports lawful demonstrations.

According to PTI, his comments follow calls by student and youth organisations demanding that Bengali-speaking Muslims vacate Upper Assam, including the Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia and Jorhat districts.

“People will protest if someone tries to destroy our culture and beliefs. We must stand firmly against such attempts,” Sarma said, speaking to reporters at the sidelines of an official event, the news agency reported.

Referring to the recent eviction drive in Uriamghat, Golaghat district, Sarma said the visuals of the operation were shocking, and that he will release footage soon. He claimed that encroachers have taken over large tracts of land, turning them into fisheries.

“Places like Lakhimpur, Jorhat and Sivasagar are historically significant. If we do not raise our voice against such encroachments, who will?” Sarma reportedly said.

He said, “There will not be another opportunity after this. But it must be done within the boundaries of the law,” reported PTI.

Opposition parties have criticised the BJP state government, alleging that its actions and rhetoric are fuelling communal tension in Upper Assam districts. They urged the public not to fall into the trap of religious polarisation.

Since June, the Assam government has conducted seven eviction drives, displacing over 50,000 people. Sarma has previously said illegal occupation of forest land, grazing reserves, satras, namghars and other public lands will be cleared in phases.

Most people affected by the evictions are Bengali-speaking Muslims who say they settled in these areas after erosion in the Brahmaputra’s ‘Char’ regions destroyed their original homes, as reported by PTI.

Published At:
