Himanta Accuses ‘Entire Kharge Family’ Of Being Anti-Assam

Sarma brands Kharge clan "anti-Assam" over Priyank’s talent jibe; plans legal action.
Priyank claims Centre diverts Karnataka projects; Sarma cites ₹27,000cr unit success.
Priyank calls Sarma "crook," cites poor rankings; BJP questions Priyank’s skills.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that the "entire Kharge family," including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, is "anti-Assam," intensifying a row sparked by Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge's remarks on diverting tech investments.
Sarma called Priyank a "first-class idiot" for questioning Assam's skilled workforce for semiconductor projects and vowed to sue him. He claimed Mallikarjun had earlier demeaned Assam and accused the "father-son franchise" of repeated slights.
Priyank responded on X, labeling Sarma a "third-rate crook" for politicizing investments and citing NITI Aayog data ranking Assam low in health, education, and growth. He referenced Sarma's 2024 admission of training Assamese youth in Bengaluru.
Assam BJP mocked Priyank as "Teddy Boy," demanding credentials beyond nepotism. Sarma highlighted Assam’s ₹27,000 crore Jagiroad semiconductor unit as proof of capability.