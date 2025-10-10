Assam BJP Holds Key Strategy Meet Ahead of 2026 Assembly Polls

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam BJP has nearly finalised its strategy for the 2026 assembly elections during a two-day meeting in Dibrugarh.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Photo: PTI
Summary
  • The extended executive committee discussed the party’s roadmap and reviewed organisational matters on Thursday.

  • Further discussions will continue on Friday, after which state BJP president Dilip Saikia will brief the media on the decisions taken.

The Assam Bharatiya Janata Party will continue to discuss finalising the strategy for the 2026 assembly elections on Friday, the state's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The extended executive committee of the party's state unit convened discussions on the election strategy for the 2026 Assam assembly elections in Dibrugarh on Thursday, including the core committee and the office bearers' meeting.

The meeting was ''very constructive and we followed up on various issues'', Sarma said.

''We have almost finalised the strategy for next year's assembly polls,'' he said.

Sarma said that the discussions will continue on Friday and the party's state president Dilip Saikia will address the media on the decisions taken during the two-day meeting.

During Thursday's meeting, the party's future plan of action was reviewed by both Sarma and Saikia, who held detailed discussions on various organisational matters.

The meeting was also attended by Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, national secretary and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, state in-charge Harish Dwivedi, and state general secretary (organisation) Ravindra Raju.

