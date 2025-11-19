Himanta Sarma Taunts Gaurav Gogoi, Predicts BJP Sweep In 2026 Polls

Sarma's taunt builds on his ongoing narrative portraying Gogoi—son of former CM Tarun Gogoi, as out of touch with local sentiments, particularly on issues like anti-encroachment drives and cultural icons such as singer Zubeen Garg. Dismissing Gogoi's recent claims differentiating Assam's dynamics from Bihar, Sarma asserted, "Assam is Assam and we will make a clean sweep," crediting BJP's development agenda, PM Modi's appeal, and initiatives like land recovery and rhino protection. This comes amid a special electoral roll revision starting December 2025, aimed at ensuring voter accuracy for the 126-seat house.