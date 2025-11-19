Himanta Sarma Taunts Gaurav Gogoi, Predicts BJP Sweep In 2026 Polls

Sarma forecasts a "clean sweep" in 2026, driven by development works and Modi's popularity, dismissing Congress comparisons to Bihar's NDA win.
Mocks Gaurav Gogoi's likely loss, advising him to run in Pakistan, ties into prior attacks on his wife's alleged Pakistan connections.
Panchayat sweeps signal BJP momentum, electoral roll revision underway, as Congress grapples with internal dynamics and alliance prospects.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence in a BJP clean sweep for the 2026 Assembly elections, while launching a pointed barb at state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, quipping that after certain defeat in Assam, he should "contest elections in Pakistan." The remark, delivered during a media interaction in Nalbari, underscores the intensifying personal and political rivalry ahead of the March-April 2026 polls, with Sarma emphasizing Assam's distinct trajectory from Bihar's recent NDA triumph.
Sarma's taunt builds on his ongoing narrative portraying Gogoi—son of former CM Tarun Gogoi, as out of touch with local sentiments, particularly on issues like anti-encroachment drives and cultural icons such as singer Zubeen Garg. Dismissing Gogoi's recent claims differentiating Assam's dynamics from Bihar, Sarma asserted, "Assam is Assam and we will make a clean sweep," crediting BJP's development agenda, PM Modi's appeal, and initiatives like land recovery and rhino protection. This comes amid a special electoral roll revision starting December 2025, aimed at ensuring voter accuracy for the 126-seat house.
Recent panchayat poll results bolster Sarma's optimism, with NDA securing 300 of 397 zila parishad seats and BJP eyeing over 100 assembly constituencies. Gogoi, who assumed Congress leadership in June 2025, faces scrutiny over his British wife's alleged ISI links while the opposition eyes a "Three Gogoi Alliance" revival. Sarma's jabs also targeted activist Akhil Gogoi for "selective activism," framing the polls as a clash between nationalism and external influences