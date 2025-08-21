No First-Time Aadhaar For Adults In Assam, Announces CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says first-time Aadhaar enrolment for adults will stop from October, calling it a permanent measure to block illegal immigrants from using the identity system to claim citizenship.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that from October, no new Aadhaar cards will be issued to adults above 18, except members of Tea Tribes, SC, and ST communities.

  • The move is aimed at preventing illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from using Aadhaar to claim Indian citizenship, with Sarma calling it a “permanent precautionary measure.”

  • Citizens without Aadhaar may approach the district commissioner in “rarest of rare” cases, as the state claims 103 per cent Aadhaar saturation overall, but only 96 per cent among Tea Tribes, SCs and STs.

In an effort to prevent illegal immigrants from obtaining Indian citizenship, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Thursday that anyone over the age of 18 would not be granted first-time Aadhaar cards in the state.

He told reporters following a Cabinet meeting here that if anyone has not yet received their Aadhaar card, they will only have a one-month window starting on September 1 to apply for one.

PTI reported that, except for a select group of people, Aadhaar cards will no longer be provided to anyone over the age of 18 starting in October.

For the following year, Sarma explained, new Aadhaar cards would be issued to members of the Tea Tribes, SC, and ST who are older than 18.

There is no upper age limit for Aadhaar enrollment, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). A newborn can enlist as well.

"The decision to restrict Aadhaar card issuance is seen as part of the efforts to ensure the authenticity of citizens' identities. This move highlights the government's focus on addressing concerns about potential illegal immigration from Bangladesh in the last year," Sarma said.

He said if a genuine Indian adult citizen is left out of the Aadhaar network, he or she can apply to the district commissioner concerned, who will verify the credentials and issue the same in the "rarest of the rare" cases.

"The Aadhaar saturation of general people in Assam is 103 per cent, which signifies that no people are left and the number of cards exceeded the number of total people," Sarma said.

He clarified that the tea tribe, SC, and ST tribes had a 96 per cent saturation rate, which suggests that not all members of these groups possess Aadhaar cards.

When asked why this action was taken, Sarma responded, "We have been routinely apprehending and ejecting unlawful Bangladeshi immigrants for the past year.  We pushed back seven people yesterday.  We're not sure if anyone could evade the security procedures and remain behind.

"This is a precautionary measure, so that no illegal foreigner can become an Indian citizen in the future. This is going to be a big deterrent." He also stated that this decision of not giving the first-time Aadhaar cards to adults will be permanent, considering the vulnerability of the state to infiltration.

"This preventive measure is irrespective of religion or any other criteria," Sarma stressed.

The action coincides with a stepped-up state-wide effort to track down and deport unauthorised migrants from Bangladesh, a problem that has long fueled Assamese political and social unrest.  People suspected of entering illegally have been subject to sporadic crackdowns in the state, which shares a porous border with Bangladesh.

According to officials, illegal migrants have been using Aadhaar extensively to justify their presence in India, which has led the government to enforce more stringent regulations.  The government claims it can close gaps in the identification process by restricting the issuing of Aadhaar to adults.

