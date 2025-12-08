India 1-5 Germany, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: IND Lose Semi-Final, To Fight For Bronze
The Indian junior men's hockey team faced a 1-5 loss against defending champions Germany in the second semi-final of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 in Chennai on Sunday (December 7, 2025). Anmol Ekka (51') scored for India while Lukas Kossel (14', 30'), Titus Wex (15'), Jonas von Gersum (40') and Ben Hasbach (49') were the goalscorers for Germany. India will now play Argentina for the bronze medal on Wednesday, while Germany will take on Spain in the final. Spain had earlier defeated Argentina 2-1 in the first semi-final.
