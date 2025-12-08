India 1-5 Germany, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: IND Lose Semi-Final, To Fight For Bronze

Germany players celebrate after the team won in the semi-final match against India in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Germany won the match 5-1. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar

1/10 Indian player after Germany won 5-1 in the semi-final match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar





2/10 India's Luwang Thounaojam Ingalemba (13) vies for the ball against Germany during the semi-final match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar





3/10 India's Ali Amir (6) and Germany's Wehnert Johann (23) vie for the ball during the semi-final match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar





4/10 India's Manmeet Singh (8) and Germany's Nahr Quirin (9) vie for the ball during the semi-final match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar





5/10 Germany's Hasbach Ben (3) after scoring a goal against India during the semi-final match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar





6/10 Germany's Enaux Jannik (8) vies for the ball against India during the semi-final match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar





7/10 Players of Germany (white) and India vie for the ball during the semi-final match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar





8/10 Players of India and Germany vie for the ball during the semi-final match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar





9/10 Germany's Nahr Quirin (9) with teammates celebrates after scoring a goal against India during the semi-final match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar





10/10 India's Bennur Sunil Palakshappa (17) and Germany's Hoffmann Lenn (5) vie for the ball during the semi-final match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar





