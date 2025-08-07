WI Vs PAK ODI Series: Jediah Blades Replaces Alzarri Joseph In West Indies Squad - Check Details

In Joseph's absence, the West Indies have named Jediah Blades in their squad, despite the 23-year-old playing in just one ODI match in his career

West Indies have chosen to rest fast bowler Alzarri Joseph for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan. 

In Joseph's absence, the West Indies have named Jediah Blades in their squad, despite the 23-year-old playing in just one ODI match in his career. 

He finished with figures of 0-73 in his only match in the format against Bangladesh, but will be keen to make an impact on home soil this time around. 

There was also a return to the West Indies' ODI squad for all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who last played in the format back in December 2024. 

After losing 3-0 to England in their most recent ODI series, West Indies are eying crucial points in their quest to secure direct qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup. 

"Pakistan presents a different test and challenge as we continue our push for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup," head coach Daren Sammy said in a statement.

"The matches against teams like Pakistan, who are ranked higher, provide crucial opportunities to earn valuable ranking points to improve our standing ahead of the World Cup."

Much of West Indies' team remains the same from their 2-1 series defeat to Pakistan in their T20I series, though their form at home in ODI matches has been encouraging. 

West Indies have won their last three multigame bilateral men's ODI series at home after losing their previous six. They will be looking to win four consecutive series on home soil for the first time since 1998.

However, they lost by 200 runs against India in their only previous men's ODI at Brian Lara Stadium (1 August 2023), their biggest ever defeat in terms of runs at home, with the first match starting on August 8. 

West Indies ODI squad: 

Shai Hope, Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd. 

