West Indies Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I: Salman Ali Agha Says PAK ‘On Right Track’ After Series Win

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha believes his team are on the right track after sealing a T20I series triumph over West Indies, ahead of a 50-over series starting later this week.
After losing a dramatic second T20I to level the series at 1-1 on Saturday, Agha's team claimed a 13-run victory 24 hours later, having been propelled by a 138-run opening partnership from Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub.
Farhan struck 74 off 53 deliveries while Ayub made 66 off 49, and though no other visiting batter made more than Hasan Nawaz's 15 runs, Pakistan finished the job with the ball.
West Indies looked on course to meet their target of 190 before Haris Rauf (1-34) and Sufiyan Muqeem (1-20) stifled their momentum with a couple of excellent late overs.
Pakistan had lost eight of their last 10 men's T20Is outside Asia before Sunday's victory, but they maintained their record of never losing successive matches against the Windies in the format.
"I'm always smiling. It was a team performance," Agha said afterwards. "There's always going to be areas to improve, and as a team, we just want to keep improving and moving forward.
"For me, win or lose – and obviously winning is very, very important – as long as we focus on the process, we'll win more often."
No Pakistan bowler managed multiple wickets, but Agha was proud of the way they combined to halt West Indies' chase late on.
"It was a different pitch today, slightly better. Making 190 was a massive boost for us. The way the spinners bowled was outstanding," he added.
"Sufiyan brought us back, Haris bowled well, Faheem [Ashraf] and Hasan [Ali] showed great character in the last over; it was amazing to see that.
"Whatever series we're playing, it's important to us. We just want to keep improving and follow our process and if we do that, we have enough talent to win games."
The Windies, meanwhile, have now lost all seven of their T20I series against Pakistan and their last six series in the format overall.
Captain Shai Hope knows they have little time to evaluate where they went wrong before the first ODI takes place on Friday, in Trinidad and Tobago.
"We're just trying to have a complete game. I can see some progression in small areas, but we need consistency. Consistency is the key," he said.
"The captaincy is tough... our games are coming thick and fast and there isn't much time to discuss or reflect."