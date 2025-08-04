West Indies Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I: Salman Ali Agha Says PAK ‘On Right Track’ After Series Win

Pakistan had lost eight of their last 10 men's T20Is outside Asia before Sunday's victory, but they maintained their record of never losing successive matches against the Windies in the format

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Indies Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Reaction Salman Ali Agha
Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha during a match against West Indies.
info_icon

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha believes his team are on the right track after sealing a T20I series triumph over West Indies, ahead of a 50-over series starting later this week. 

After losing a dramatic second T20I to level the series at 1-1 on Saturday, Agha's team claimed a 13-run victory 24 hours later, having been propelled by a 138-run opening partnership from Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub.

Farhan struck 74 off 53 deliveries while Ayub made 66 off 49, and though no other visiting batter made more than Hasan Nawaz's 15 runs, Pakistan finished the job with the ball.

West Indies looked on course to meet their target of 190 before Haris Rauf (1-34) and Sufiyan Muqeem (1-20) stifled their momentum with a couple of excellent late overs.

Pakistan had lost eight of their last 10 men's T20Is outside Asia before Sunday's victory, but they maintained their record of never losing successive matches against the Windies in the format.

"I'm always smiling. It was a team performance," Agha said afterwards. "There's always going to be areas to improve, and as a team, we just want to keep improving and moving forward. 

"For me, win or lose – and obviously winning is very, very important – as long as we focus on the process, we'll win more often."

No Pakistan bowler managed multiple wickets, but Agha was proud of the way they combined to halt West Indies' chase late on.

"It was a different pitch today, slightly better. Making 190 was a massive boost for us. The way the spinners bowled was outstanding," he added.

"Sufiyan brought us back, Haris bowled well, Faheem [Ashraf] and Hasan [Ali] showed great character in the last over; it was amazing to see that. 

"Whatever series we're playing, it's important to us. We just want to keep improving and follow our process and if we do that, we have enough talent to win games."

The Windies, meanwhile, have now lost all seven of their T20I series against Pakistan and their last six series in the format overall. 

Captain Shai Hope knows they have little time to evaluate where they went wrong before the first ODI takes place on Friday, in Trinidad and Tobago.

"We're just trying to have a complete game. I can see some progression in small areas, but we need consistency. Consistency is the key," he said.

"The captaincy is tough... our games are coming thick and fast and there isn't much time to discuss or reflect."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance