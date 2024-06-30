Cinema Redefined: A South Asian Queer Pamphlet

Upon arrival at the printing press, a prompt appears on screen, inviting viewers to embark on the journey of assembling their personalised visual pamphlet in real-time. The process begins with selecting the colour of the pamphlet, followed by creating a word using a specially designed queer alphabet. On hovering the mouse over each letter, viewers receive hints about the corresponding letter of the English alphabet. Additionally, a glossary of queer performative essays is provided for reference. The machine then deconstructs the word letter by letter, offering a post-cinema experience. Viewers are encouraged to approach this process as a game and to embrace curiosity. Naturally, who wouldn’t be drawn to such a compelling invitation? I enthusiastically joined the game by selecting the letters A-B-S-U-R-D. Upon completing my word and initiating the game, I was transported to a cinematic presentation of Kaur Chimuk’s performance titled ‘‘Appearance’’, which unfolded at the Varanasi Harishchandra Ghat. The performance delves into the connection between outward appearance and gender identification. Set against the backdrop of an open pyre crematorium near the river Ganga in Banaras, Chimuk, clad in a vibrant red sari, looks at their reflection. With a single line of multiple bindis stuck to a mirror, Kaur Chimuk methodically removes and reapplies each one, transforming the straight line of dots into a curvy and non-linear arrangement. As the performance unfolds in a continuous loop, the audio features Kaur Chimuk narrating their life’s predicament in the traditional verse form of Bengal (panchali).