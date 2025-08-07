Sports Highlights, August 7: Australia A Name Squad For India A Series; India Face China In Asia Cup Basketball

Catch the highlights from Thursday, 7 August 2025, as a packed day of sports unfolded across venues. India faced China in a high-stakes FIBA Asia Cup 2025 group-stage clash in Jeddah. In the Durand Cup, NEROCA FC took on Indian Navy FT in Imphal, while Mohammedan SC were set to face BSF FT later in the evening at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Over in Bulawayo, the second Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand got underway at Queens Sports Club. The World Games 2025 were set to officially begin with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for the evening.
Sports LIVE Today , August 7: Annu Rani Strikes Season Best To Win Gold In Poland

Annu Rani produced her first 60m-plus throw in over a year to win gold at the 8th International Wiesław Maniak Memorial in Szczecin, Poland. The 32-year-old national record holder (63.82m) hurled the javelin to a season-best 62.59m to clinch the top spot at the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze meet on Wednesday.

Sports LIVE Today , August 7: Rugby Holds Back As NFL Flags Smelling Salts Over Concussion Concerns

Rugby’s governing bodies have no immediate plans to ban the use of smelling salts, despite growing concerns that they may conceal concussion symptoms. The NFL recently moved to restrict them, citing a memo that warned the salts could "mask certain neurological signs and symptoms, including some potential signs of concussion."

Smelling salts, made from a strong mix of ammonia, water, and ethanol, are often marketed as tools to boost alertness and energy.

One study suggests they work by irritating the nose and lungs, prompting a sharp intake of breath and a short-term oxygen surge to the brain. But for now, rugby authorities are holding off on taking similar action.

Sports LIVE Today , August 7: Son Heung-min Bids Emotional Farewell To Spurs

Son Heung-min has completed a £20 million move to Los Angeles FC, ending a decade-long stint at Tottenham Hotspur. Calling it the “hardest decision ever,” the 33-year-old South Korea star departs after scoring 173 goals and winning the Europa League last season. His transfer sets a new MLS record, surpassing the £16.5 million fee paid for Emmanuel Latte Lath. Son will reunite with former Spurs teammate Hugo Lloris in Los Angeles.

Sports LIVE Today , August 7: Chennaiyin FC Suspend First-Team Operations Amid ISL Uncertainty

Chennaiyin FC have suspended their first-team operations as uncertainty deepens over the future of the Indian Super League (ISL). The two-time champions informed players and staff of the decision, which the club described as the result of “careful deliberations” in an official statement.

The ISL season remains in limbo as unresolved tensions between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) continue to stall progress. With no resolution in sight, frustration is mounting across clubs.

Chennaiyin FC have now become the third team to halt first-team operations, following Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC, who have already suspended player salaries and contracts amid the uncertainty.

Sports LIVE Today , August 7: Thomas Muller Joins Vancouver Whitecaps After 25-Year Bayern Munich Stint

Thomas Muller has signed with Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps for the remainder of the 2025 season after ending his 25-year stint with Bayern Munich. The 35-year-old joins with an option to become a designated player in 2026. To secure his rights, Vancouver paid FC Cincinnati $200,000 in 2025 general allocation money (GAM), $100,000 in 2026 GAM, and a potential additional $100,000 in conditional 2026 GAM.

Sports LIVE Today , August 7: Australia A Name Squad For India A Series

Australia openers Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney have been named in the Australia A squad for the upcoming tour of India, where they will play two four-day matches in Lucknow this September. The tour is seen as an important stepping stone towards the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2026-27, with selectors keeping a close watch on potential Test contenders.

Four-Day Matches: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Phillippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott.

One-Day Squad: Cooper Connolly, Harry Dixon, Jack Edwards, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Mackenzie Harvey, Todd Murphy, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachie Shaw, Tom Straker, Will Sutherland, Callum Vidler.

Sports LIVE Today , August 7: World Games 2025 Opening Ceremony In Evening

The World Games 2025 will officially open today with a grand Opening Ceremony at the Tianfu International Conference Center in Chengdu, scheduled for 8:00 PM local time (5:30 PM IST). Anticipation is building as athletes, fans, and officials gear up for the 12th edition of the quadrennial multi-sport event, which showcases non-Olympic disciplines and will run until August 17.

India have sent a 17-member squad for the 12th edition of the World Games, set to be held in Chengdu, People’s Republic of China, from August 6 to 17, 2025. A showcase for non-Olympic sports, the World Games are held every four years and have been staged since 1981, usually the year after the Olympics.

The 2025 edition will feature 253 medal events spanning 34 sports and 60 disciplines, with cheerleading and powerboating making their debut. India will take part in 23 medal events across five sports, archery, billiards, racquetball, roller sports (skating), and wushu.

Sports LIVE Today , August 7: World Games 2025 India Schedule

  • Archery

    • Men’s and Women’s Compound: August 7–9 at Qinglong Lake Park

    • Mixed Team: August 8 at Qinglong Lake Park

  • Billiards (all at Civil Aviation Flight University of China Tianfu Campus Gymnasium)

    • Mixed Heyball: August 10–14

    • Men’s Snooker: August 10–14

    • Women’s Snooker: August 10–13

  • Racquetball (all at Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Public Fitness Gymnasium)

    • Men’s and Women’s Singles: August 13–17

    • Mixed Doubles: August 15–17

  • Roller Sports (at Chengdu Roller Sports Centre)

    • Speed Skating – Track Events: August 12–13

    • Speed Skating – Road Events: August 14–15

    • Slalom Classic Inline Freestyle (Men’s & Women’s): August 17

  • Wushu – Sanda Events

    • August 10–12 at Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Gymnasium

Sports LIVE Today , August 7: Sunderland Sign Chelsea Teen Marc Guiu On Loan

Sunderland have signed 19-year-old Chelsea striker Marc Guiu on a season-long loan. The Spaniard, who scored six goals in 16 games last season after joining from Barcelona, called the move "a huge opportunity." Sunderland return to the Premier League this season after winning the Championship play-off final.

Sports LIVE Today , August 7: National Javelin Day!

Sports LIVE Today , August 7:  India A Women Vs Australia A Women Underway

We’re all set in Mackay as Titas Sadhu takes the new ball for India A Women and Alyssa Healy is on strike. A nervous start from Sadhu, she sprays the first ball down leg and it’s called a wide. She pulls it back next up, with Healy letting it go.

India A Women vs Australia A Women Live Updates.

Sports LIVE Today , August 7: Solskjaer Reveals Talks Over Ireland Job

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he had some “good chats” about the Republic of Ireland job in 2024, when the position was vacant. The 52-year-old was among the names linked to the role following Stephen Kenny’s departure, though the job ultimately went to Heimir Hallgrimsson.

Now managing Turkish club Besiktas, Solskjaer is set to face Kenny’s current side, St Patrick's Athletic, in the third round of UEFA Conference League qualifying on Thursday.

