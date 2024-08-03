Neoliberalism’s Grip On India's Education Budget

However, along with making education a fundamental right, the state did not make efforts to increase the funding to meet expenses. Here the neoliberal state, by stagnating educational funding, has forced many parents to choose private schools, as the infrastructure and human capital in government education sector declined. This is in line with the neoliberal principle of the state creating markets wherever possible. By 1990, more than 90% of students were enrolled in government schools, whereas at present, more than 50% in urban areas and around 17 % in rural areas go to private schools. In spite of having a Right to Education Act, more than 1.2 million children are out of school now. This strategy can be seen in other sectors also, as we are still hovering around 1-2% of the GDP for health, which has led to a huge private market in hospitals. By not providing potable drinking water, a big market is created for private water bottling companies. The state may not be able to propagate privatisation of education and health, but by stagnating funding, it can produce conditions that favour the creation of markets. Further the New Education Policy (NEP) implemented recently allows more private players and also FDI in the higher education sector in line with the neoliberal philosophy as outlined in the Ambani-Birla Report.