Gendering Budget: Does Budget 2024 Really Empower Women?

In keeping with the Economic Survey, the BJP-led NDA government has allocated over Rs 3 lakh crore for promoting women-led development and schemes benefiting girls and women. The minister also spoke about building hostels and establishment of creches for professional working women to increase women’s participation in workforce. This is to be done in “collaboration with industry” and the “partnership will seek to organise women-specific skilling programmes, and promotion of market access for women SHG enterprises”. These moves, Sitaraman said, signalled the union government's commitment toward women’s empowerment. The increased allocation of funds for women’s welfare, employment opportunities and skill training was indicative of a shift from women’s development to women-led development, she said. A pension scheme, 'Vatsalya', has also been launched for minors and in addition, the FM said that states will be encouraged to reduce stamp duties for all and consider further lowering of duties for properties purchased by women to promote property ownership among women. "If I had the money to purchase a house, I wouldn’t still be waiting for my number in the PM Abhas Yojana," Sukara said with a laugh. She has tried twice to get an accommodation under the scheme since its launch in 2015 but luck seems to have eluded her. She claims it isn’t luck but “money power and connections”.