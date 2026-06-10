Sapna Choudhary Domestic Violence Case: Court Grants Relief Amid Marital Dispute

Delhi court grants interim protection in Sapna Choudhary's domestic violence case.
Veer Sahu is restrained from contacting or approaching the singer until the hearing.
The couple married in 2020 and shares two young sons.
Popular Haryanvi singer and television personality Sapna Choudhary has secured interim protection from a Delhi court in the ongoing Sapna Choudhary domestic violence case against her husband, Veer Sahu. The development emerged after the singer approached the Mahila Court, alleging repeated acts of domestic violence and claiming that disturbances had also been caused in public spaces. She informed the court that she had already moved out of the matrimonial home and initiated legal proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.
Delhi Court grants interim protection to Sapna Choudhary
The plea was filed through advocate Preeti Singh, who sought urgent relief, citing concerns about the singer's personal safety and professional commitments. According to court records, immediate intervention was requested to prevent any potential disruption to her work obligations and public appearances.
After reviewing the petition, supporting affidavit, photographs of alleged injuries and electronic material submitted before it, the court found sufficient grounds at the preliminary stage to issue a summons and grant interim protection.
Veer Sahu restrained from contacting Sapna Choudhary
In its order, it was directed by the court that the respondent be restrained from approaching or contacting the petitioner in any manner until the next hearing. Visits to her residence or workplace were also prohibited, and any act amounting to domestic violence was ordered to be avoided.
The court further instructed the Protection Officer and the concerned Station House Officer to ensure compliance with the directions and extend necessary assistance to the petitioner.
Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu were married in a court ceremony in 2020 after reportedly dating for four years. The couple are parents to two sons, Porus and Shahbir. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on July 25.