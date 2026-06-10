Sapna Choudhary Domestic Violence Case: Court Grants Relief Amid Marital Dispute

Popular Haryanvi singer and television personality Sapna Choudhary has secured interim protection from a Delhi court in the ongoing Sapna Choudhary domestic violence case against her husband, Veer Sahu. The development emerged after the singer approached the Mahila Court, alleging repeated acts of domestic violence and claiming that disturbances had also been caused in public spaces. She informed the court that she had already moved out of the matrimonial home and initiated legal proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.