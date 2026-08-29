Netflix Blames David Fincher For Mindhunter's Cancellation

"It’s not a part two, it’s a part three that I wish we would’ve got to. ‘Mindhunter’, David Fincher’s series on Netflix that… we always anticipated there would be a third season, and he got very busy making a film, and David is an unbelievably meticulous creator, so he couldn’t just do two things at the same time, and he certainly didn’t want to shortchange either one. So it got pushed off and pushed off and, I would’ve loved to have seen a third season of ‘Mindhunter'.