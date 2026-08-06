Ted Sarandos Says Squid Game Defied Netflix Data Despite Being Twice As Expensive

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Speaking at Express Adda, the Netflix co-CEO said creative instinct, not algorithms, drove the decision to greenlight the global phenomenon.

Ted Sarandos
Ted Sarandos on Squid Game Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Ted Sarandos said Squid Game defied Netflix data despite its unusually high production budget.

  • Netflix algorithm expanded Squid Game globally after audiences rapidly embraced the Korean drama.

  • Squid Game premiered in 2021 before becoming Netflix's biggest worldwide streaming success.

Ted Sarandos' Squid Game comments have offered a rare insight into how Netflix approved one of the biggest shows in television history despite having little data to support the decision. Speaking at Express Adda, the Netflix co-CEO explained that Squid Game was considered an expensive gamble, adding that relying solely on analytics to make creative decisions would have been a mistake. The series eventually became Netflix's biggest global success, proving that instinct can sometimes outweigh data.

Ted Sarandos Explains Why Netflix Backed Squid Game

Speaking at Express Adda, Ted Sarandos revealed that Squid Game had spent around 12 years in development as a feature film before creator Hwang Dong-hyuk adapted it into a series for Netflix.

It was said by Sarandos that nothing in Netflix's data suggested the project should be made for a global audience. He added that the series cost nearly twice as much as any Korean television production at the time, but the creative team strongly believed in its potential. According to him, even those backing the project did not expect it to become a worldwide phenomenon.

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Netflix Algorithm Helped Squid Game Reach The World

Sarandos explained that Netflix's recommendation algorithm played a significant role only after audiences began watching the show. It was stated by him that as viewers in one country continued watching episode after episode, the platform automatically started recommending the series to similar audiences elsewhere.

He also stressed that data should never dictate creative choices. It was said by Sarandos that data could help estimate the commercial potential of a project only after a creative vision had already been established, but using analytics to decide what stories to tell would be "a fool's call."

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Created and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game eventually premiered on Netflix in 2021 before becoming the platform's most-watched series. The franchise later expanded into multiple seasons, gaming, merchandise and live experiences, cementing its place as one of South Korea's biggest global entertainment exports.

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