Byeon Woo Seok's Agency Will Mount Legal Action Against Privacy Breach

Prior to this, the group Cortis also complained of unimaginable privacy violations. It has reached the level of chasing the travel route in real time by secretly attaching a small GPS to the vehicle. In some cases, the stalkers entered or hid in private spaces such as accommodation parking lots without permission, and followed certain undisclosed places. Cases of unauthorized filming and access were also confirmed in airport lounges and aircraft. BTS V and Jungkook have also spoken about the invasion of privacy. A defendant who committed housebreaking and stalking against a member of the BTS was subjected to one year in prison and two years of probation.