Byeon Woo Seok's Agency Will Mount Legal Action Against Privacy Breach

Byeon Woo Seok's agency is addressing privacy violations.
His agency is inclined to pursue legal action owing to the degree of the trespass.
Privacy breaches are a never-ending tussle for celebrities.
Actor Byeon Woo Seok’s agency has put out a strict warning against the invasion of his privacy. On September 19, VARO Entertainment posted a statement in which they threatened to take legal action against those those who continued to infringe on Byeon Woo Seok’s privacy.
Byeon Woo-Seok's Agency Comes Out Against Privacy Violations
The agency noted that fans have repeatedly been popping up at Byeon Woo-seok's filming locations, airports and other undisclosed schedules, while also tracking the movements of the actor, his manager and other staff members. Hence, the agency requested fans not to visit filming locations or travel sites unless the schedule has been officially announced as open to fan participation. It especially urged them to stop visiting or waiting near the private residences of the actor's manager or other associates in an attempt to find out the actor's schedule.
The agency also cautioned that improperly obtaining or sharing undisclosed movement information or personal data could constitute an invasion of privacy. “Repeated or serious violations may be met with action without prior warning,” the agency reiterated. “We ask for understanding and cooperation in keeping everyone, including the artist and fans, safe.”
Prior to this, the group Cortis also complained of unimaginable privacy violations. It has reached the level of chasing the travel route in real time by secretly attaching a small GPS to the vehicle. In some cases, the stalkers entered or hid in private spaces such as accommodation parking lots without permission, and followed certain undisclosed places. Cases of unauthorized filming and access were also confirmed in airport lounges and aircraft. BTS V and Jungkook have also spoken about the invasion of privacy. A defendant who committed housebreaking and stalking against a member of the BTS was subjected to one year in prison and two years of probation.
Fan activity continues to push into disturbing extremes. There needs to be a tighter mechanism for ensuring due space.