BTS Leader RM Removed From The Pixel Project's Male Role Models List Over Chris Brown Concert Attendance

BTS leader RM, also known as Kim Nam-joon, has been indefinitely suspended from The Pixel Project's list of 16 male role models.
The decision followed RM and fellow BTS member J-Hope attending a Chris Brown and Usher concert in Toronto.
Fans criticised RM for associating with Chris Brown, who has a documented history of allegations and convictions related to violence against women.
The Pixel Project has suspended BTS leader RM. The advocacy group, which fights violence against women, took him off its list of male role models indefinitely. This action came after RM and fellow BTS member J-Hope watched Chris Brown and Usher perform in Toronto on August 12, 2026.
BTS RM Chris Brown controversy
As per reports, images of the encounter quickly went viral. The pictures showed the K-pop stars backstage with Usher and Chris Brown. This public meeting sparked swift condemnation from segments of their fanbase.
Brown has a history of violence. He has faced multiple convictions and allegations of abusing women. This record clashes with RM's public stance, as the K-pop star previously won praise for promoting gender equality and fighting sexist attitudes.
The Pixel Project's decision
The Pixel Project honoured RM in 2024. The advocacy group named the artist, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, as one of 16 male role models. The organisation praised his eagerness to study feminism and gender issues. This recognition followed earlier criticism of sexist and misogynistic themes in some BTS songs.
The suspension was triggered by his public association with Brown, who has a documented history of violence against women. The organisation stated the suspension is indefinite.
RM has not been accused of any personal misconduct or offences associated with Brown. The criticism strictly concerns his decision to associate with the singer, raising debates over accountability and whether attending a concert aligns with the values required of a designated role model.
Fandom divided over association
The BTS fandom remains deeply divided. Many fans have openly criticised RM and J-Hope for the association. Others have argued that attending a concert does not equal an endorsement of an artist's personal history.
The controversy occurs at a significant time. BTS recently reunited for their highly anticipated 2026 comeback after all seven members completed their mandatory military service. Their return to group activities has drawn major global attention.
As of now, neither RM nor his agency has publicly addressed the suspension or the concert attendance.