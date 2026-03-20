BTS Leader RM Suffers Ankle Injury Ahead Of ARIRANG Live Concert, Will Have Limited Performances

Summary of this article
BTS' RM has suffered an ankle injury during rehearsals for the band's comeback concert.
Doctors have suggested minimising his movement for at least two weeks after a leg cast.
Big Hit Music has confirmed that he will have limited performances, including choreography on stage.
BTS' leader RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, has suffered an injury ahead of BTS' comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21. Big Hit Music confirmed that RM suffered an ankle injury during rehearsals on March 19. He will now have limited on-stage participation during BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG.
BTS RM injury
Big Hit Music, on Friday, in a statement, revealed RM's ankle injury. After a detailed medical examination, he was diagnosed with a "periodic sprain and partial ligament rupture and megalomania injury (inflammation)". He has been advised by doctors to wear a leg cast with limited movement for a minimum of two weeks.
RM performance restrictions at BTS concert
The label said that RM had a strong desire to perform at the concert, which marks the group's first live show after their mandatory military service in South Korea. But keeping RM's health in mind and discussing with him closely, Big Hit Music has decided to follow medical advice and protect him from further injury. His on-stage performance, including choreography, will be limited. But RM will accompany his band members on stage and will try to do whatever he can in his capacity for the ARMY watching the BTS concert live.
RM on his injury
Today, Studio Notes | Arirang was broadcast live on Weverse, where RM said, "I was actually preparing for the concert together, but I worked hard that day for a great stage, and I got an ankle injury. The injury is not serious. I'll pay a lot of attention to make it as good as possible until the concert. Still, I will go on stage and sing hard."
J-Hope added, "We were so embarrassed, too," and consoled RM, saying, "He will be more upset than us."
"Many people will expect 7 performances, but he will be the most disappointed," V said.