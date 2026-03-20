BTS Leader RM Suffers Ankle Injury Ahead Of ARIRANG Live Concert, Will Have Limited Performances

RM performance restrictions at BTS concert

The label said that RM had a strong desire to perform at the concert, which marks the group's first live show after their mandatory military service in South Korea. But keeping RM's health in mind and discussing with him closely, Big Hit Music has decided to follow medical advice and protect him from further injury. His on-stage performance, including choreography, will be limited. But RM will accompany his band members on stage and will try to do whatever he can in his capacity for the ARMY watching the BTS concert live.