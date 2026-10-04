'Throwing Me Like A Football': AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained As Protests Against CEC Intensifies

Saurabh Bharadwaj was detained during an AAP march demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Bharadwaj alleged rough handling and questioned police action against an accused ACP.
Three women journalists’ harassment complaints were being transferred to the Crime Branch.
Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj was detained along with party workers during a protest march towards India Gate demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Bharadwaj accused police of rough handling and questioned their response to a journalist’s sexual assault allegation against an assistant commissioner of police.
“They are picking me up and throwing me around like I am a football... There is such a large police force here, yet they are not even registering an FIR against their own ACP, nor are they arresting the ACP...” he told news agency ANI while being detained.
Around 5,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Delhi ahead of two marches planned for Sunday. Police said neither had been granted permission, though they expected a large turnout.
Journalists’ Sexual Assault Complaints Referred To Crime Branch
Bharadwaj’s remarks came after three women journalists accused police personnel of sexual harassment while covering Saturday’s protest near Jantar Mantar. Delhi Police said on Sunday that their complaints were being transferred to the Crime Branch for a “fair and impartial enquiry”.
One journalist alleged that an ACP touched her inappropriately and pushed her away while she was recording police action. She said she and others later approached a police station, but her complaint was not registered immediately.
Acknowledging the complaints on X, Delhi Police said: “On 03-10-26, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints.”
Police Step Up Patrols And Surveillance
Police said PCR vans and other vehicles would be stationed on roads approaching the protest site, with CCTV footage monitored from the DCP (New Delhi) office.
Drones may also be used to monitor crowd movement and assess security arrangements if concerns arise over the law-and-order situation, police said.