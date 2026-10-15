Global Responsible Tourism Summit and Festival 2026

Saurabh Bharadwaj Alleges ‘Life-Threatening’ Assault By Delhi Police, Seeks FIR

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

Bharadwaj sought the registration of a first information report (FIR) over what he described as a “criminal conspiracy” and demanded an independent investigation

image Prefer on Google
Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president and former minister
Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president and former minister | Photo: Imago
Summary of this article

  • AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police commissioner.

  • Bharadwaj has sought an FIR for alleged criminal conspiracy and an independent investigation.

  • The complaint follows the detention of Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders during a CJP protest.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday filed a written complaint with the Delhi Police commissioner, alleging “life-threatening” physical assaults by Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary staff during recent protests in the national capital.

Bharadwaj sought the registration of a first information report (FIR) over what he described as a “criminal conspiracy” and demanded an independent investigation into three alleged incidents of physical assault. He warned that he would approach the court if the police failed to register an FIR.

In his complaint, Bharadwaj alleged that the incidents amounted to a “dangerous, life-threatening pattern of physical assault” and questioned whether the actions could be treated as routine crowd-control measures.

Imran Khan Asked To Leave India By October 28 After Over Anti-CEC Protests In Mumbai

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Bharadwaj Alleges Criminal Conspiracy

“I am writing to file a formal, consolidated complaint regarding three highly severe and dangerous incidents of physical assault inflicted upon me by Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary staff during public gatherings in Delhi,” Bharadwaj said in his letter.

He alleged that the nature and recurrence of the incidents pointed to a coordinated effort to cause him grievous bodily harm or death under the guise of official duty.

Related Content
AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj - | Photo: PTI
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj - ANI
AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj - | Photo: PTI
Influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj - Instagram

Bharadwaj demanded that the police register an FIR for criminal conspiracy and conduct an independent investigation into the allegations. He also said he would move court if the police did not act on his complaint.

The allegations have not been independently established, and no response from Delhi Police to the complaint has been reported yet.

Rekha Gupta Calls CJP AAP’s ‘B-Team’ Amid Protests Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

By Outlook News Desk

AAP Leaders Detained During CJP Protest

Bharadwaj's complaint comes after he and other AAP leaders were detained by police during a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) last week.

The leaders were detained when they attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar, where demonstrations have been held over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protests have prompted heightened security and crowd-control measures in parts of central Delhi. Bharadwaj's complaint seeks a formal investigation into his allegations of assault during public gatherings.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories