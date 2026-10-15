Saurabh Bharadwaj Alleges ‘Life-Threatening’ Assault By Delhi Police, Seeks FIR

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police commissioner.
Bharadwaj has sought an FIR for alleged criminal conspiracy and an independent investigation.
The complaint follows the detention of Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders during a CJP protest.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday filed a written complaint with the Delhi Police commissioner, alleging “life-threatening” physical assaults by Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary staff during recent protests in the national capital.
Bharadwaj sought the registration of a first information report (FIR) over what he described as a “criminal conspiracy” and demanded an independent investigation into three alleged incidents of physical assault. He warned that he would approach the court if the police failed to register an FIR.
In his complaint, Bharadwaj alleged that the incidents amounted to a “dangerous, life-threatening pattern of physical assault” and questioned whether the actions could be treated as routine crowd-control measures.
Bharadwaj Alleges Criminal Conspiracy
“I am writing to file a formal, consolidated complaint regarding three highly severe and dangerous incidents of physical assault inflicted upon me by Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary staff during public gatherings in Delhi,” Bharadwaj said in his letter.
He alleged that the nature and recurrence of the incidents pointed to a coordinated effort to cause him grievous bodily harm or death under the guise of official duty.
Bharadwaj demanded that the police register an FIR for criminal conspiracy and conduct an independent investigation into the allegations. He also said he would move court if the police did not act on his complaint.
The allegations have not been independently established, and no response from Delhi Police to the complaint has been reported yet.
AAP Leaders Detained During CJP Protest
Bharadwaj's complaint comes after he and other AAP leaders were detained by police during a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) last week.
The leaders were detained when they attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar, where demonstrations have been held over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The protests have prompted heightened security and crowd-control measures in parts of central Delhi. Bharadwaj's complaint seeks a formal investigation into his allegations of assault during public gatherings.
(With PTI Inputs)