Imran Khan Asked To Leave India By October 28 After Over Anti-CEC Protests In Mumbai?

FRRO Mumbai has directed actor Imran Khan to leave India by October 28, 2026.
The order followed BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s complaint over Khan’s presence at a protest in Mumbai Central.
Somaiya questioned Khan’s role in the agitation, citing his OCI status and American nationality.
The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Mumbai, has asked actor Imran Khan, an American national, to leave India by Wednesday (October 28, 2026), after his presence at a protest in Mumbai drew a complaint from BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.
Why is Imran Khan asked to leave India?
The order followed Somaiya’s objection to Khan’s participation in a protest supporting the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai Central. Somaiya said Khan was an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and questioned his role in a political agitation.
As per the FRRO, the actor must leave the country before October 28. The case has put focus on the protest, the police action there and the complaint trail that led to the immigration order.
"Action has been taken against Imran Khan under the relevant provision of the Immigration Act over his participation in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen," the police said,
About Imran Khan detention
Police detained Khan, his girlfriend Lekha Washington, his mother Nusrat and niece Zayn (Marie), along with 400 people at August Kranti Maidan.
The gathering called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign over alleged flaws in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Police detained the group at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai Central, along with about 400 others.
Zayn later accused police of assault. In a video, she said officers had assaulted and manhandled her and displayed bruises she said she got while in custody.
About Somaiya's complaint
Somaiya sought Khan’s deportation. He went to Gamdevi police station with a complaint against the actor after the protest.
The local police forwarded the complaint to the FRRO of the Mumbai Police. That referral was followed by the FRRO order.
Somaiya also asked Mumbai Police to check Khan’s citizenship. He raised the question of whether a foreign national should join a political protest.
What Imran Khan said on joining the protests
Khan explained why he was there. “I am here as a citizen,” he said, adding that he had not come with any specific demands.
“I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said.
He said he was acting alone and had no ties to any group. “I don't have any right to demand anything from people. I am not a part of any organisation. I will stand as a representative.”
Khan posted from a police van on social media: “Apparently, I am going for a drive,”. In a separate video, as officers pushed him into the vehicle, he answered a reporter’s question about the protest with, “I have no demands. I am not part of any organisation,” he said. He was also heard asking police, “What have I done? Why am I being manhandled?”
Outlook India reached out to Imran Khan for a comment but were met with no response at the time of publishing.