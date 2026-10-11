Imran Khan Shouts ‘Jai Hind’ As Cops Try To Stop Him After Release From Detention

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Videos from the incident show him exchanging words with police personnel before describing how he and other protesters were driven around in a police van for nearly two hours.

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Imran Khan detained
Imran Khan detained in Mumbai protest Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Imran Khan was among over 400 people detained during Mumbai’s anti-CEC protest.

  • Videos show the actor shouting ‘Jai Hind’ as police attempt to stop him.

  • Imran Khan said he spent nearly two hours travelling in a police van.

Actor Imran Khan was among more than 400 people detained by Mumbai Police during an anti-CEC protest at August Kranti Maidan on Saturday. Videos shared by fellow protesters show the actor exchanging words with police personnel as he attempts to leave after his detention. He later described being driven around in a police van for nearly two hours.

Imran Khan confronts police after detention

A series of videos shared on Instagram by Lalit Sharma, a protester whose profile identifies him as a Bombay High Court lawyer, captured the exchanges. In one clip, Imran walks through a dimly lit lane surrounded by police personnel. Officers appear to form a human chain to stop him, while his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, and cousin Zayn Marie Khan record the incident and ask the police for a warrant or other official documents.

In another video, the police personnel are seen moving back as Imran waves at them and loudly exclaims, “Jai Hind!”

'I’m Here As A Citizen’: Actor Imran Khan Detained at CJP Protest in Mumbai

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sharma later spoke to the actor about his experience in a separate clip. Imran said, “I honestly don't know why I have been brought here. They picked us all off the streets. They said gaadi mein baitho (sit in the van). I thought it must be a very nice car from the inside, that's why they are excited,”

The actor added that he and his companions had been driven around in a police van for about two hours before being released at an undisclosed location.

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Why was Imran Khan detained in Mumbai?

The protest had been called by Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, in support of the Cockroach Janata Party’s demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

August Kranti Maidan holds historical significance as the site where the Quit India Movement was launched in 1942. Hundreds were detained at the ground and nearby Nana Chowk. Tushar Gandhi was also detained while heading to the gathering before being released.

Kangana Ranaut Calls CJP-Led Anti-CEC Protesters ‘Anti-National Forces’, Says 'People Are Exposing Them'

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Mumbai Police register FIR

Mumbai Police registered an FIR at Gamdevi Police Station under Sections 223, 126(2), 189(2), 189(3) and 189(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police personnel were listed as the complainants.

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