Imran Khan Asked To Leave India: What Rules Govern OCI Holders’ Political Activities?

Imran Khan reportedly received a notice directing him to leave by October 28.
The action followed his participation in a Mumbai protest and Somaiya’s complaint.
OCI cardholders remain foreign nationals despite receiving lifelong visas and specified privileges.
Actor Imran Khan has been asked to leave India by October 28 following his participation in a Mumbai protest, bringing the rights and restrictions of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders into focus.
The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued the notice after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya complained about Khan’s participation despite his foreign citizenship.
Khan, reported to be a US citizen and OCI cardholder, was detained during the October 10 demonstration at August Kranti Maidan demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
OCI status gives eligible foreign nationals of Indian origin immigration and other specified privileges. It does not make them Indian citizens or grant the political rights available to citizens.
What Does An OCI Card Provide?
The OCI scheme was introduced in 2005 under the Citizenship Act, 1955. It allows eligible foreign nationals with Indian connections to register for benefits that include a lifelong, multiple-entry visa.
Cardholders generally do not need to register with the FRRO or Foreigners Registration Office for the duration of their stay. They also receive specified benefits in education, financial matters and certain professional activities.
Despite its name, Overseas Citizenship of India is not dual citizenship. An OCI cardholder remains a foreign national holding another country’s passport.
Which Rights Are Restricted?
According to the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines, OCI cardholders cannot vote, become members of Parliament or state legislatures, or hold specified constitutional posts, including President, Vice-President and Supreme Court or High Court judge.
They are generally excluded from government employment, apart from exceptions specified by the Centre. They also cannot acquire agricultural land, farmhouses or plantation properties.
Certain activities, including research, journalism, missionary work and visits to protected or restricted areas, require prior permission.
Can OCI Cardholders Attend Protests?
OCI status does not provide the constitutional protections that Article 19 reserves for Indian citizens, including freedom of speech and expression and the right to assemble peacefully without arms.
However, that distinction does not, by itself, make every instance of an OCI cardholder attending a public gathering unlawful. The OCI framework does not expressly impose a blanket ban on attendance at every protest.
Whether particular conduct violates the law depends on the applicable immigration provisions, conditions governing the person’s stay, restrictions at the venue and the circumstances of their participation. The absence of a citizen’s Article 19 rights and proof of a specific legal violation are separate questions.
Can The Government Cancel OCI Registration?
Section 7D of the Citizenship Act permits cancellation on specified grounds. These include obtaining registration through fraud, false representation or concealment of material information.
Other grounds include disaffection towards the Constitution, specified dealings with an enemy during wartime and certain convictions within five years of registration. Cancellation may also be ordered on grounds concerning India’s sovereignty, integrity, security, friendly relations with other countries or the general public interest.
A cancellation decision is distinct from an immigration notice directing someone to leave India. One should not be treated as confirmation of the other.
Can A Cardholder Be Directed To Leave India?
OCI privileges do not exempt a foreign national from Indian laws or immigration controls. Authorities can take action under the applicable legal framework, but the provision invoked and the reasons for the action matter in each case.
In Khan’s case, the notice followed Somaiya’s complaint over his participation in the anti-CEC demonstration. Police have cited immigration law as the basis for the action.