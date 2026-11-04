Zayn had earlier posted videos on Instagram documenting her detention alongside actors Imran Khan and Lekha Washington. The three were taken into custody while attending a protest at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. Videos and photographs of the incident surfaced, showing Imran, Lekha and Zayn being taken away in a police van. Imran, Lekha and Zayn were released a few hours later. Later, they also talked about their experiences.