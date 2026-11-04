Actor Imran Khan submitted an unconditional apology after the Bombay High Court ruled that OCI cardholders lack the right to protest in India.
Following an FIR registered against his cousin, US citizen Zayn Marie Khan, police requested the FRRO to verify her OCI status.
Imran and Zayn were detained at the Mumbai protest site on October 10.
In the wake of actor Imran Khan’s apology for joining the Mumbai SIR protests and his undertaking to refrain from future demonstrations, Mumbai Police has called on the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to verify the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status of his cousin and fellow actor, Zayn Marie Khan.
The request follows an FIR filed against Zayn, a US citizen born in Mumbai, for attending the October 10 protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar organized by Tushar Gandhi’s group, Hum Bharat Ke Log.
According to the Mumbai Police, Zayn Marie Khan was born in Mumbai, but holds an OCI card. “She was born in Mumbai but is a US OCI cardholder. The FRRO will check her OCI status,” a police officer told The Indian Express.
Zayn had earlier posted videos on Instagram documenting her detention alongside actors Imran Khan and Lekha Washington. The three were taken into custody while attending a protest at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. Videos and photographs of the incident surfaced, showing Imran, Lekha and Zayn being taken away in a police van. Imran, Lekha and Zayn were released a few hours later. Later, they also talked about their experiences.
Imran And Zayn Khan's Detention Timeline
Both actors were detained at the protest site, triggering the police's South Region division to request an OCI status check from the FRRO for both individuals. While the FRRO hurled a "Leave India Notice" to Imran Khan on October 14, police issued a follow-up request on October 16 specifically targeting Zayn's OCI status due to the registered FIR against her.
The action aligns with a recent Bombay High Court ruling ordering Imran Khan to issue an unconditional apology, establishing that OCI cardholders do not command the right to protest in India. Although the FRRO has examined the OCI status of both actors, Zayn’s lawyer confirmed she has not yet been served an official notice.