Imran Khan has approached the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on an FRRO notice directing him to leave India by October 28.
The actor argues that the directive was issued without a proper opportunity to respond and challenges the authorities’ reliance on an FIR linked to a Mumbai protest.
The case comes amid a separate show-cause notice concerning the possible cancellation of his Overseas Citizen of India registration.
The Bombay High Court will hear actor Imran Khan’s challenge to a notice directing him to leave India by October 28, after he approached the court seeking a stay on the order issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).
The actor, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, has argued that the directive was issued without giving him an opportunity to respond and without adequately explaining the alleged violation of immigration law.
The court listed the matter for October 26 after hearing his lawyer’s request for an urgent hearing on Monday.
The notice, dated October 14, followed Khan’s brief detention during a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The demonstration was linked to demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Khan has denied participating in the protest, saying he was detained while near the site. His petition seeks to quash the departure notice and prevent coercive action while the case is pending.
Actor Challenges FRRO Order
In his petition, Khan has described the notice as arbitrary and disproportionate, arguing that it fails to identify clearly the specific legal provision he allegedly violated.
His lawyers have contended that the authorities acted on an FIR that remains under investigation, without first giving him a hearing or a reasonable opportunity to explain his position.
The petition also argues that the FRRO failed to adequately consider his OCI status and the rights associated with his long-standing residence in India. These are arguments made by the actor and have not yet been adjudicated by the court.
Khan has sought an interim stay on the order, along with directions restraining the authorities from taking steps such as deportation or issuing a lookout notice while his plea is being considered.
He has also asked for the records underlying the decision. According to reports on the petition, the notice invokes provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which empower authorities to regulate the stay of foreign nationals and, in specified circumstances, direct their removal from India.
Court Seeks State’s Response, OCI Status Also Under Scrutiny
During Monday’s hearing, the bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna directed Khan to add the Maharashtra government as a respondent.
The court also asked whether he had any criminal antecedents; his counsel said no criminal case was pending against him. The Union government sought time to respond, with its lawyer informing the court that he had received a copy of the petition only that morning.
The legal challenge comes amid a separate notice issued by the FRRO seeking an explanation on why Khan’s OCI registration should not be cancelled. His lawyer has said that the show-cause notice was issued around October 17.
The actor has challenged the departure directive, while the OCI cancellation process remains a separate matter. The October 26 hearing is expected to consider his challenge to the order requiring him to leave India before the October 28 deadline.
The case has drawn attention to the legal position of OCI cardholders, who are foreign citizens with specified rights to live and work in India, but do not hold Indian citizenship.
The High Court has yet to rule on the merits of Khan’s petition. Until then, the allegations concerning his conduct at the protest and the legality of the departure notice remain matters for legal determination.