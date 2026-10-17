Abhinay Deo called Imran Khan an ‘incredible person’ amid the immigration notice.
Mumbai Police reportedly asked Imran Khan to leave India by October 28.
Imran Khan’s legal team plans to challenge the notice before Bombay High Court.
Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo has spoken in support of actor Imran Khan amid reports that Mumbai Police has issued him a ‘Leave India’ notice. In an interview with ANI, Deo urged people to respect the actor’s opinions, decisions and privacy as questions surrounding his immigration status continue to draw attention.
What Abhinay Deo said about Imran Khan
Speaking about the controversy, Deo said, “We should let people have their opinions, their decisions, and we should respect them for what they are worth." The filmmaker, who directed Khan in the 2011 cult comedy Delhi Belly, also praised the actor based on his experience of working with him.
“The only thing that I can say with confidence is what I feel about him, and what kind of a person he is, in my opinion, and he is an incredible person, a very, very nice human being, and a fantastically passionate and sensitive man,” Deo said.
He added that commenting beyond his personal experience would cross a boundary. “So, from that perspective, that’s where my feeling about him would end. Anything more than that, I would be violating his space, is what I think,” he said.
Why did Mumbai Police issue Imran Khan a notice?
According to reports, Mumbai Police served Khan a ‘Leave India’ notice on Thursday, asking him to leave the country by October 28. Reports also state that the actor holds an American passport.
Based on the information provided, Khan faces action under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he participated in a protest despite not being an Indian citizen. He was detained by police on Saturday while protesting and later shared a picture apparently taken inside a police van, captioned, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”
Imran Khan plans to challenge notice in court
Khan told the media he had attended the protest as a Mumbai resident rather than to press specific demands. His legal team told ANI that he intends to challenge the notice before the Bombay High Court, with a petition expected as early as next week. The specific grounds of the challenge have not yet been disclosed.
Meanwhile, Deo’s next film, Doosra, is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23.