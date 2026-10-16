Kubbra Sait questioned the FRRO notice issued to Imran Khan through satire.
The actor raised concerns over the detention of protesters during the October 10 demonstration.
Imran Khan plans to challenge the October 15 notice in the Bombay High Court.
Actor Kubbra Sait has taken a dig at the notice directing Imran Khan to leave India after he attended a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan. In an Instagram video shared on October 15, Sait used satire to question the police response to demonstrators raising concerns about electoral rolls and the right to dissent.
What Kubbra Sait said about Imran Khan
Recalling the notice issued to Khan, Sait said, “Guys, what is actually happening? I woke up this morning and Imran Khan has been asked to leave India because he was attending a protest. It was at August Kranti Maidan, the place associated with the Quit India Movement.”
She questioned the detention of protesters who challenged the Election Commission over the new voters’ list. “You know who is shaking right now? Shakespeare. Everybody else is also shaking because young people are questioning the Election Commission over the new voters’ list. A thousand people have been detained. Why? Because they asked questions,” she said.
Sait also joked about Khan’s US citizenship, saying, “He is an American citizen. Wow, what a plot twist.” Referring to the situation through a popular meme, she added, “I think the 2026 version should be: ‘So what should I do? Should I get arrested?’”
She ended with a pointed remark: “Democracy is not without questions. Otherwise, it is only one expensive group chat where only admins can speak to each other.”
Why was Imran Khan asked to leave India?
Khan was detained with his partner, actor Lekha Washington, during the October 10 protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over concerns about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
On October 15, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) directed Khan to leave India by October 28, citing alleged violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged that Khan breached the conditions of his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status by participating in the protest.
Khan’s lawyer, Zulfikar Memon, has confirmed that the actor plans to challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court. Filmmaker Kiran Rao and satirist Cyrus Broacha have also weighed in on the controversy, while filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has backed the government’s action.