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Kiran Rao Backs Imran Khan As Actor Gets FRRO Notice To Leave India By October

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Kiran Rao has defended Imran Khan after the actor received an FRRO notice to leave India, with the filmmaker highlighting his decades-long ties to the country

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Kiran Rao, Imran Khan
Kiran Rao Defends Imran Khan Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Kiran Rao backed Imran Khan after the FRRO issued a departure notice.

  • The actor participated in an October 10 protest against election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

  • Imran Khan plans to challenge the October 15 notice in the Bombay High Court.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has come out in support of actor Imran Khan after the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) directed him to leave India by October 28. The actor, who holds a US passport and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, received the notice after participating in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai.

Kiran Rao reacts to Imran Khan’s FRRO notice

Reacting to a social media post about the notice, Rao expressed disbelief and highlighted the actor’s longstanding connection with India. She wrote, “Wah, now it's Mumbai police?” She added, “43 years old. 40 of those years in India. Studied here, worked here, succeeded here, failed here, loved here and fought here.”

Kiran Rao
Kiran Rao's statement Photo: Instagram
Kiran Rao's statement Photo: Instagram
Imran Khan Asked To Leave India By October 28 After Over Anti-CEC Protests In Mumbai

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Actor Saba Azad has also reportedly spoken out in support of Imran.

Saba Azad
Saba Azad's statement Photo: Instagram
Saba Azad's statement Photo: Instagram

Why was Imran Khan asked to leave India?

Imran participated in a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party on October 10 at August Kranti Maidan. The protest called for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Imran and his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, were detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration.

Explaining his presence at the protest, Imran said, “I don’t have demands. I’m here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I’m here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted, why people’s voices are being suppressed.”

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Imran Khan in police van during protest in Mumbai - null
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Imran Khan detained in Mumbai protest - Instagram
Imran Khan Detained - X

The FRRO issued its notice on October 15, reportedly citing alleged violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The action followed a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who questioned Imran’s participation in the demonstration as an OCI cardholder.

'I’m Here As A Citizen’: Actor Imran Khan Detained at CJP Protest in Mumbai

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Imran Khan to challenge notice in court

Imran’s lawyer, Zulfikar Memon, has confirmed that the actor intends to challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court. His legal team has reportedly described the order as “drastic” and argued that the law does not specifically prohibit OCI cardholders from participating in protests.

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