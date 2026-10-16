Kiran Rao backed Imran Khan after the FRRO issued a departure notice.
The actor participated in an October 10 protest against election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Imran Khan plans to challenge the October 15 notice in the Bombay High Court.
Filmmaker Kiran Rao has come out in support of actor Imran Khan after the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) directed him to leave India by October 28. The actor, who holds a US passport and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, received the notice after participating in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai.
Kiran Rao reacts to Imran Khan’s FRRO notice
Reacting to a social media post about the notice, Rao expressed disbelief and highlighted the actor’s longstanding connection with India. She wrote, “Wah, now it's Mumbai police?” She added, “43 years old. 40 of those years in India. Studied here, worked here, succeeded here, failed here, loved here and fought here.”
Why was Imran Khan asked to leave India?
Imran participated in a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party on October 10 at August Kranti Maidan. The protest called for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Imran and his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, were detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration.
Explaining his presence at the protest, Imran said, “I don’t have demands. I’m here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I’m here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted, why people’s voices are being suppressed.”
The FRRO issued its notice on October 15, reportedly citing alleged violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The action followed a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who questioned Imran’s participation in the demonstration as an OCI cardholder.
Imran Khan to challenge notice in court
Imran’s lawyer, Zulfikar Memon, has confirmed that the actor intends to challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court. His legal team has reportedly described the order as “drastic” and argued that the law does not specifically prohibit OCI cardholders from participating in protests.