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Former Madras High Court judge Justice V Parthiban at Thiruparankundram hill as preparations are underway for the Karthigai Deepam lighting ceremony amid heightened security, following the Supreme Court's directive, in Madurai district, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. The former judge have arrived here to take charge of the administration of the Thirupparankundram temple from the Board of Trustees, which was suspended by the top court. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar