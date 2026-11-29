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The ceremonial Karthigai Deepam was lit atop the Deepathoon stone pillar at Tamil Nadu’s Thiruparankundram hill on November 28, following a Supreme Court directive. The ritual, held under tight security with CRPF personnel deployed, drew emotional scenes as devotees gathered to witness the lighting after days of legal dispute
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