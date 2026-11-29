What Is Delimitation And How Is It Done In India?

Delimitation is an exercise done by the Delimitation Commission that redraws the boundaries of constituencies. It also decides how many Lok Sabha seats each state will have. In India, the exercise is guided by Articles 81, 82 and 170 of the Constitution. Article 81 deals with the composition of the Lok Sabha, while Article 82 provides for the readjustment of seats and constituencies after a Census. Article 170 contains provisions relating to state legislative assemblies.