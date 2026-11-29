Prakash Raj has questioned the DMK’s support for delimitation.
He called the BJP-backed proposal dangerous and accused DMK of betrayal.
DMK wants Tamil Nadu’s share of Lok Sabha seats protected.
Actor Prakash Raj has urged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) chief, M. K. Stalin, on Saturday to reconsider his party’s decision to support the revised Delimitation Bill.
In a video message posted on X, Raj urged the DMK to withdraw its support for the Delimitation Bill, calling the BJP-backed proposal “very dangerous”. He accused the party of going against the principles it had stood for and questioned its decision to back a move it had earlier criticised.
“The DMK, which once made everyone aware of these dangers, is now aiding communalism, is this not an act of betrayal,” Raj asked. He said the DMK’s support for the Bill was a selfish decision that goes against the nation's interests.
The DMK announced its support for the Centre’s revised Delimitation Bill, a move that could help the government secure the numbers needed to pass the constitutional amendment in the Lok Sabha, where a two-thirds majority is required.
DMK Announces Its Support
At a meeting of the party’s MPs chaired by president M.K. Stalin on Saturday, the DMK passed a resolution setting out its conditions.
It wants Tamil Nadu to retain its current 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats and the existing distribution of parliamentary seats among states, based on the 1971 Census, to remain unchanged for another 25 years.
After the meeting, A. Raja said the party had decided to back the proposed 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across states. He said the decision was in line with an earlier resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly when the DMK was in power.
The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), which has eight Lok Sabha MPs, has also signalled its support for delimitation, though the party is yet to make a formal announcement.
Party leader Jitendra Awhad had earlier called delimitation a constitutional requirement and said the party would back it. “A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation,” he told reporters.
The party has said the increase in seats should be applied uniformly across states, without changing their relative share of representation.
The NCP-SP has also issued a whip asking all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on November 30, when the Parliament session begins.