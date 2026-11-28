The government plans to withdraw the earlier Union Territories Laws and Delimitation Bills before introducing revised versions in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The new legislation includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, alongside a revised Union Territories Bill.
The proposals link a 50% increase in seats for states and Union Territories to the implementation of one-third reservation for women.
The government is set to introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, after seeking to withdraw earlier versions of the legislation. The Bills link a 50% increase in seats for every state and Union Territory to the implementation of one-third reservation for women.
The Lok Sabha agenda lists Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to move for leave to withdraw the Delimitation Bill, 2026, first introduced on April 16. Home Minister Amit Shah is listed to seek withdrawal of the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposed changes to laws governing Union Territories, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.
Subject to the withdrawals, Meghwal will introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, followed by Shah’s Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill and Meghwal’s Delimitation (Second) Bill. The government also intends to have the Bills debated and passed during the same sitting. Meghwal is listed to move a motion under the proviso to Rule 66 of the Lok Sabha’s rules of procedure to enable this.
The moves mark the government’s second attempt this year after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17, prompting the withdrawal of linked Bills.
50% Increase In Seats
The constitutional amendment proposes a 50% rise in Lok Sabha seats allocated to each state and Union Territory, as well as in the total number of seats in each Assembly. It would raise the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength to 850: up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. The maximum size of a state Assembly would increase from 500 to 650.
The Bills say the uniform increase would preserve states’ relative share of Lok Sabha seats. The proposed seat allocations and constituency boundaries would remain in force until 2051.
Women’s Quota And New Boundaries
The Bills link the 50% increase to implementing a one-third quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state and Union Territory Assemblies, including seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The quota would take effect after the first delimitation exercise under the proposed amendment.
A new three-member Delimitation Commission, chaired by a serving or retired Supreme Court judge appointed by the Centre, would redraw constituencies. It would use the latest published Census figures available when the law takes effect, publish draft boundaries and hold public hearings. Its final orders would have the force of law once gazetted and would apply from the next election.