Rahul Gandhi attacks the proposed Delimitation Bill and targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
He accuses the Modi government of undermining democracy and social justice.
Gandhi calls for a bipartisan Delimitation Commission and Opposition unity.
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a staunch attack on the proposed Delimitation Bill in a press conference on Saturday, and has called Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar a 'criminal' and accused him of 'destroying the entire electoral map'.
Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attacking the "very soul of India" through the proposed Delimitation Bill. He said that states are what hold the country together.
At the press conference, Gandhi reaffirmed that Gyanesh Kumar is destroying the electoral map and vowed to put him in jail. He said, “Gyanesh Kumar, destroying the entire electoral map, a criminal who, by the way, we are going to put in jail."
He also questioned the legitimacy of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, calling them "illegal". He described Narendra Modi as a "fake and illegal prime minister".
"Youth of India want BJP out, we will not let BJP’s plan to succeed," Gandhi said.
Rahul Calls Political Parties To Protect Democracy
Calling it a fight to protect democracy, he urged Opposition allies and other political parties to come together to safeguard democratic institutions.
"What is happening here is the death, the murder of Indian democracy," he said, urging parties within the NDA to "wake up".
He also alleged that the BJP was undermining the rights of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). He claimed that the promises made by Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on conducting a caste census were false.
Gandhi further accused the BJP of pushing the country towards dictatorship and called for a bipartisan Delimitation Commission.
The proposed Delimitation Bill will increase the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850. According to the bill 815 seats would be for states and 35 for Union Territories. The government says the increase would give all states and Union Territories 50 per cent more seats.
The amendment also proposes using the latest available Census figures when the law comes into force.
This would replace the current provision, which links the delimitation exercise to the first Census conducted after 2026. Once finalised, the new seat allocation and constituency boundaries would remain unchanged until 2051.