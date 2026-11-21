The BJP attacked Rahul Gandhi on Friday after his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Trump-Xi-Putin trilateral meeting
Gaurav Bhatia circulated an AI-generated image mocking Gandhi, while the party accused him of pushing pro-Pakistan propaganda
Kiren Rijiju said Gandhi should not make statements against India, whether in the country or abroad
The BJP on Friday attacked Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Trump-Xi-Putin trilateral meeting, describing him as "clueless on geopolitics" and alleging that he was pushing "pro-Pakistan propaganda," PTI reported.
The ruling party also mocked Gandhi by circulating an AI-generated image that showed the Congress leader serving drinks to US President Donald Trump at the meeting involving Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia posted the image on X with the caption, "Kuch aise (Something like this)", along with laughing and fire emojis, PTI reported.
The BJP's response came after Gandhi's post on the rare three-way talks and his remarks during a two-day US visit, where he said India had become a side player in global affairs. The party's rebuttal widened through comments and posts by Union minister Kiren Rijiju and functionaries Ashish Usha Agarwal, Deepak Mhaskey, C R Kesavan and Pradeep Bhandari.
BJP Counterattack Round
Rijiju hit back first. Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju told PTI that Gandhi should not make statements against India, whether inside the country or abroad.
Ashish Usha Agarwal replied to Gandhi's post on the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting and told PTI that a three-way meeting involving the United States, China and Russia does not set India's place in the world. He said New Delhi works with rival powers through BRICS, Quad, SCO, G20 and G7.
Agarwal also listed India's entry into the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) in 2016, the Wassenaar Arrangement in 2017 and the Australia Group in 2018. He said India became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in 2017, PTI reported.
He also asked why Sonia Gandhi met foreign heads of state when Manmohan Singh was prime minister and what authority she had to do so. "India's global standing is built on strategic autonomy, national interest and institutional strength -- not dynastic privilege or photo opportunities," Agarwal said in the post, PTI reported.
He added, "Rahul Gandhi should stop confusing a photograph with foreign policy. Congress must answer for its own record before lecturing India," PTI reported.
Mhaskey raised a separate line of attack around APEC. In a post on X, the BJP's social media national convenor said, "Not every international grouping revolves around India, Rahul Gandhi! A little understanding of diplomacy would help," PTI reported.
"Established in November 1989, when Rajiv Gandhi (your father, Rahul) was India's Prime Minister, APEC is a forum for economies bordering the Pacific. India, despite its vast coastline along the Indian Ocean, DOES NOT border the Pacific. So, questioning its absence from APEC makes NO SENSE," he said in the post, PTI reported.
Mhaskey added, "Every grouping has its own purpose, membership and strategic priorities. That is how international diplomacy works," PTI reported.
Kesavan's Sharp Charges
Kesavan sharpened the BJP's attack. The BJP leader said Gandhi was "utterly clueless" about global geopolitics and accused him of being a "leader of pro-Pakistan propaganda". He asked Gandhi to first speak about Jawaharlal Nehru's foreign policy, alleging that it was "riddled with failure and fiasco".
In a post on X, Kesavan said, "While Nehru blundered and internationalised Kashmir by taking it to the United Nations, PM Modi abrogated Article 370. It was Nehru who gave up claim on India's permanent seat at the UNSC in favour of the Chinese and forfeited about 38,000 square km of territory in Aksai Chin," PTI reported.
Drawing a comparison with the Modi government, Kesavan said, "The Congress-led UPA Govt in the most cowardly manner failed to retaliate against the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks while Operation Sindoor under PM Modi's leadership was one of India's greatest military victories," PTI reported.
Talking to PTI Videos, Kesavan also targeted Gandhi over his remarks abroad and said, "Rahul sitting in a foreign country and maliciously attempting to spoil India's international reputation by defaming our nation as a side player is most condemnable and inexcusable," he told PTI Videos.
He described Gandhi as an "eager cheerleader and a shameless propagandist for Pakistan". "His reckless remarks only expose how clueless Rahul Gandhi is when it comes to global geopolitics," Kesavan said, PTI reported.
Bhandari's Posts Follow
In a series of posts on X, the BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Why is Rahul Gandhi so obsessed with Pakistan! At every global stage Rahul acts like Pak Fan Boy!", PTI reported.
He added, "Yet again he idolises Pakistan as a role model for him in foreign policy outreach!" Bhandari also alleged that Gandhi's "love for Pakistan" had made him forget India's peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
"His love for Pakistan has made him forget that it is India which Russia and Ukraine both acknowledged for its peace efforts and Iran waived off any Hormuz restrictions," he said, PTI reported.
Bhandari also posted a photograph and said Rasheed Ahmed of the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) was at Gandhi's event in the US. "IAMC has links to Pakistan's terror group Jamaat-e-Islami and Muslim Brotherhood!" he alleged, PTI reported.
Gandhi's US Remarks
Gandhi's post triggered the latest round. He shared a picture from the Trump-Xi-Putin talks and wrote on X, "If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table," PTI reported.
That followed remarks he made while interacting with students at the University of Chicago on Wednesday during his two-day visit to the US. Gandhi said India once had a sophisticated understanding of geopolitics but had slipped in global affairs.
At the event, he said, "India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player," PTI reported.
Gandhi also cited Pakistan's role in negotiating peace between the US and Iran during his University of Chicago interaction. Earlier in the trip, he had interacted with students of Columbia University in New York on Tuesday, PTI reported.