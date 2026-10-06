'Put An End To The Daily Drama': Kiren Rijiju Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Kiren Rijiju urged Rahul Gandhi to stop “drama” over Election Commission protests.
Rijiju accused Congress leaders of repeatedly attacking the Election Commission and Supreme Court.
Rahul Gandhi alleged electoral manipulation and said the Opposition would “destroy” BJP.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress MP should "put an end to the daily drama" after the INDIA bloc MPs marched to the Election Commission headquarters in Delhi before being stopped by the police.
Rijiju said that LoP's constant attack on the institutions will "neither benefit democracy nor lead to the revival of the Congress Party" and urged him to learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP workers.
BJP MP's remarks came as demonstrations demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation entered their fifth day.
“The time has come to put an end to the daily drama orchestrated by the Congress party—specifically Rahul Gandhi and his associates—who constantly attack institutions like the Election Commission and the Supreme Court. This drama has been ongoing since 2014; how long will it continue?” Rijiju asked.
"This will neither benefit democracy nor lead to the revival of the Congress Party. I particularly want to tell Rahul Gandhi: Learn from Modi Ji. Learn from BJP workers, who selflessly and continuously work not for themselves, but for society and the country. You should do the same and stop this drama. If you continue to serve the people, they will trust you. Creating drama won't accomplish anything," he added.
Rahul Gandhi Says Opposition Will ‘Destroy’ BJP
Gandhi, who joined the march towards Nirvachan Sadan, accused the BJP and Kumar of undermining democracy through what he called “vote chori”.
“We are not only countering them (BJP); we will destroy them. I have no interest in what the BJP says. I am standing here to save democracy in India,” he told reporters at the protest site.
He alleged that Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had “hijacked the nation” through electoral manipulation, with Kumar’s help.
“Action will be taken against all of them. What has been done to our country is called treason; nobody is going to escape,” Gandhi said.
Police Halt March, Detain Opposition Leaders
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien were among those detained after police stopped the procession, news agency PTI reported.
The MPs were initially blocked on Parliament Street near the NITI Aayog office while heading towards the Election Commission headquarters. They sat on the road in protest, after which Gandhi and Banerjee climbed atop a police barricade.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken to a bus for detention but soon stepped off and joined Rahul at the Akashvani Bhawan gate.
The siblings and Congress MP Deepender Hooda subsequently entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises through the reception gate in an attempt to reach the poll panel’s office. They were later seen sitting under a tree.