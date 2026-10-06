'Not Only Countering BJP, Will Destroy Them', Says Rahul Gandhi Amid Standoff With Police

#WATCH | Delhi | Amid INDIA bloc MPs' protest against the CEC, LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "Around 300 MPs wanted to meet the Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the two ECs, but we have been stopped here by the police. We are elected representatives, but we don't know why we have been stopped here. We can't understand the problem—when the Election Commission is merely 50 metres away. 300 Opposition MPs want to meet Gyanesh Kumar, but he is scared. What is happening in the country? What is the meaning of democracy if the Election Commission doesn't meet the elected representatives?... "We are not only countering them (BJP); we will destroy them. I have no interest in what the BJP says. I am standing here to save democracy in India. Along with me, 300 MPs, who also want to save democracy, had come here. Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Mohan Bhagwat, and Gyanesh Kumar have destroyed democracy in the country. The whole country agrees with this. The youth of the nation understand and agree with it. Even the police personnel agree with it. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Mohan Bhagwat have hijacked the nation through 'vote chori', and Gyanesh Kumar has helped them. Action will be taken against all of them. What has been done to our country is called treason; nobody is going to escape."