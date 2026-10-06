Security Tightened At Election Commission HQ In New Delhi Ahead Of INDIA Bloc Protest Over SIR

Security was heightened around the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday
The INDIA bloc planned a protest over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls
Security was also stepped up at key points across New Delhi since Friday
Security arrangements were heightened around the Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday as the INDIA bloc prepared to protest the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, PTI reported. Security has also been stepped up at key points in New Delhi since Friday after protest calls over the SIR exercise. Several organisations and opposition parties have announced demonstrations in the national capital over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.
The deployment matters because several organisations and opposition parties have announced demonstrations in the national capital over alleged irregularities in the revision exercise.
Since Friday, security at key locations across New Delhi has also been reinforced after protest calls over the SIR exercise, PTI reported. Officials increased deployment as the opposition's campaign widened from a political protest to a broader law and order concern in parts of the city. Officials increased deployment as the opposition's campaign widened from a political protest to a broader law and order concern in parts of the city.
Opposition Protest Plans
The INDIA bloc said its MPs would head to the Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday, while its leaders are also set to call on President Droupadi Murmu to voice concerns over the SIR exercise, PTI reported.
The protest call followed a meeting of 19 opposition parties on September 30. That decision set the stage for Tuesday's mobilisation in the capital. That decision set the stage for Tuesday's mobilisation in the capital.
Security Deployment Details
Police presence has been expanded. The increased deployment covers the Election Commission office and other sensitive locations in New Delhi.
Personnel were stationed to manage movement and avert any untoward incident. The steps follow security tightening at key points in the city since Friday.
Poll Panel Response
The Election Commission has faced criticism from opposition parties over the conduct of the SIR exercise. The dispute has turned the revision process into a fresh political flashpoint. The dispute has turned the revision process into a fresh political flashpoint.
The poll panel has rejected allegations of a split within its three-member body. It has maintained that decisions linked to the exercise were taken unanimously.