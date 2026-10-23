Police detained several protesters marching towards the Election Commission headquarters in Delhi.
Participants demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged voter deletions during SIR.
Protesters held a “People’s Parliament” after police stopped their advance near Gole Dak Khana.
More than hundred people were detained in central Delhi on Friday as a march against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls headed towards the Election Commission headquarters, with participants demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged voter deletions.
The Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR called the demonstration, which brought together students, farmers, youth and activists carrying the national flag and the collective’s banners, Times of India reported.
The march started near Gole Dak Khana, at the intersection of Kalibari Marg and Bhai Vir Singh Marg. After police stopped their advance, protesters sat on the road and held a “People’s Parliament”, as organisers had announced.
'Won't Tolerate Vote Theft'
Participants raised slogans including “Gyanesh Kumar, resign”, “Halt SIR” and “Won’t tolerate vote theft”.
Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat joined the gathering, alongside members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association and the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation.
The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) supported the march, with activists arriving from Delhi, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.
“The protest has begun! We won't let go our right to vote and the right to protest for it!” the All India Students’ Association said on X.
“This is not about reclaiming Jantar Mantar; this is about saving democracy and the country,” a protester told PTI.
Another participant said the withdrawal of Jantar Mantar’s status as a designated protest venue would lead to demonstrations on streets across the country.
Collective Announces Protests Across 88 Cities
People Against SIR said its campaign would involve demonstrations in 88 cities across 18 states, with 145 organisations participating.
The collective has launched a website listing protest locations and schedules. Programmes were announced for Friday, with campaign activities continuing until November 1.
Organisers appealed to farmers, workers, young people, women and other sections of society to join with the national flag. They said the Delhi demonstration would remain peaceful and conclude with resolutions and the national anthem.
The SFI also called for solidarity demonstrations in central Delhi and at district headquarters on Friday.
Police Deployment And Traffic Diversions
Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed in large numbers across central Delhi.
Traffic diversions began at 1 pm and were scheduled to continue until 5 pm, with congestion expected around Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar.
Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel on affected roads, plan their routes and follow personnel’s instructions.
The demonstration forms part of protests by political parties and other organisations over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and the deletion of names from electoral rolls.