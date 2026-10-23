More than hundred detained amid slogans of wont tolerate vote theft in delhi

‘Won’t Tolerate Vote Theft’: Over 100 Detained In Delhi As Protesters Demand CEC’s Resignation

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi 23 October 2026 6:03 pm Published at: 23 October 2026 5:55 pm Updated on:

The march started near Gole Dak Khana, at the intersection of Kalibari Marg and Bhai Vir Singh Marg. After police stopped their advance, protesters sat on the road and held a “People’s Parliament”, as organisers had announced

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi 23 October 2026 6:03 pm Published at: 23 October 2026 5:55 pm Updated on:

A woman stands in front of a bus carrying detained demonstrators during a protest against the alleged deletion of voters and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia