The Union Home Ministry extended the deployment of 273 CAPF companies in Delhi until October 31 for a second time.
Delhi Police sought the extension, citing the possibility of sudden demonstrations at sensitive locations across the capital.
The deployment follows CJP protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and demands for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
The Union Home Ministry has extended the deployment of 273 Central Armed Police Forces companies in Delhi until October 31 for a second time, citing the possibility of "flash protests" by political and other groups, official sources told PTI on Friday.
Delhi Police asked for the extension, flagging the possibility of sudden demonstrations at various "sensitive" locations across the city. The ministry approved the request to keep law and order intact.
The forces were brought to the national capital earlier this month in view of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The ministry had also cleared a similar extension in mid-October.
Deployment Details
The Ministry of Home Affairs on October 22 directed Delhi Police and the respective CAPFs to coordinate the deployment, the sources told PTI.
All 273 companies will stay deployed with Delhi Police. Of them, 125 are from the Central Reserve Police Force, including 20 women personnel units. Another 46 come from the Border Security Force and 39 from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.
The rest are 31 Sashastra Seema Bal companies, 20 Rapid Action Force companies and 12 Central Industrial Security Force companies. A CAPF company is sanctioned for 100 personnel, though its effective strength is around 70-72 personnel.
Protest Background
The deployment traces back to protests earlier this month. Parts of Delhi saw CJP demonstrations on October 9, when protesters demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
That demand later drew opposition parties as well, which staged protests on the same issue in the capital.
CJP also held a "Lehra Do Tiranga" demonstration on October 16. Officials cited that recent protest cycle and the risk of fresh demonstrations in seeking the continued CAPF presence across the city.