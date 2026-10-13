Delhi Police Seeks CAPF Deployment Extension Till October 20 Amid Protest Calls

Delhi Police sought deployment of 273 CAPF companies until October 20.
The request cited inputs about further protests by CJP and allied organisations.
Police said 28 sanctioned companies had not reported for deployment in Delhi.
Delhi Police has asked the Union Home Ministry to extend the deployment of 273 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies until October 20, citing intelligence inputs of further protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, Indian Express reported.
The request, sent on Monday by the office of the Special Commissioner of Police (Operations), said additional personnel were needed to respond to possible demonstrations by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and allied organisations at Jantar Mantar, the Election Commission and other locations.
Police said the existing deployment was due to expire and warned that an unforeseen law-and-order situation could arise without the additional forces.
The Home Ministry had sanctioned 301 CAPF companies for Delhi Police: 221 on October 6 and another 80 on October 8. Each company comprises approximately 100 personnel.
However, police said 28 of the additional 80 companies had not reported for deployment. The extension request therefore covers the 273 companies available to Delhi Police.
“In view of this, it is requested to extend the deployment period of only 273 companies out of 301 companies of CAPFs till October 20 beyond October 12,” the letter states as reported by Indian Express.
Possibility Of Further Demonstrations
According to the communication, intelligence inputs suggested that CJP activists and members of other organisations were preparing to intensify demonstrations towards Jantar Mantar and the Election Commission office.
Police also flagged possible attempts to assemble near Parliament, India Gate, ministers’ offices and residences, and other important installations.
The letter said members of the Bhim Army, student unions and other political organisations could join the protests. It argued that sufficient central forces were necessary for rapid deployment across Delhi.
Statements by prominent CJP members about continuing the agitation had further reinforced these concerns, police said, adding that “the apprehension is further substantiated” by those remarks.
CJP Leaders Detained At Jantar Mantar
The request came amid continuing demonstrations. On Tuesday, police detained CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka and other members after they entered Jantar Mantar carrying the Tricolour.
The detentions followed Monday’s order removing Jantar Mantar from Delhi’s list of designated protest venues.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Ajinkya Shinde was also among those detained. He questioned the police action, alleging that the leaders had been taken into custody for waving the national flag.
“Has hoisting the national flag become a violation of the law?” Dipke asked.
He described the action as “the biggest example of a dictatorial mindset” and demanded accountability.
The group has called for protests across the country until Kumar resigns, while Delhi Police’s letter cites the prospect of a prolonged agitation as a reason to retain the additional security personnel.