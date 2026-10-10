Who Is Ajinkya Shinde? The Organiser Set To Lead CJP Protest In Dipke’s Absence

CJP also shared a pre-recorded video of Dipke that he said he recorded the previous night “in anticipation of a potential arrest”. In the clip, Dipke said Shinde would lead the protest if Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Rana were detained. “If you're watching this video, that means Ashutosh, Saurav, and I have been arrested. After us, this movement will be led by Ajinkya. Please follow Ajinkya Shinde, he will be carrying forward Cockroach Janta Party after Ashutosh, Saurav, and me,” Dipke said in the video. Shinde has 23.2k followers on Instagram.