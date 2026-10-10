CJP Names Ajinkya Shinde To Lead Jantar Mantar Protest After Dipke, Two Others Detained

The Cockroach Janta Party named organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde to lead its Jantar Mantar protest.
Delhi Police tightened security ahead of the October 10 demonstration.
The protest seeks Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and accountability.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday named its organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde to lead its protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi after party founder Abhijeet Dipke and two associates, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained by Delhi Police at the airport ahead of the planned demonstration.
The party shared a pre-recorded video of Dipke, filmed on Friday night in anticipation of a possible arrest before the October 10 protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
“Until Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are in detention, CJP’s Organisation In-Charge Ajinkya Shinde will lead this protest at Jantar Mantar,” the party said, adding that Dipke had recorded the video in anticipation of his detention.
Dipke had earlier said he was prepared to face arrest while travelling to Delhi for the demonstration. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of using security restrictions to prevent people from joining the protest.
Delhi Police Tightens Security, Detains Protesters
The detentions came as Delhi Police stepped up security across the national capital ahead of the CJP demonstration. Authorities had denied permission for the protest, citing law and order concerns and the possibility of inconvenience to residents.
At least 1,500 people had been detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act as part of the security measures, according to the information provided. Traffic restrictions came into force at 6 am, with diversions planned at several locations across the city.
Police personnel were deployed at barricades and key intersections to check vehicles and monitor movement around the protest site. The Delhi Traffic Police warned of possible disruptions around Connaught Place, Mandi House, Jantar Mantar and Patel Chowk, among other locations in central Delhi.
Affected stretches included the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath crossing, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk, Gol Dak Khana and Windsor Place.
Police Cites Short Notice, Past Violations
In its communication to the CJP, Delhi Police said the party’s intimation did not qualify as a formal application seeking permission for the demonstration. Police guidelines require applications for protests at Jantar Mantar to be submitted at least 10 days in advance.
Authorities also cited alleged past violations of protest conditions, including demonstrations continuing beyond the stipulated time limits.
The CJP protest centres on demands for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and accountability over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The planned demonstration has triggered extensive security arrangements in Delhi, with restrictions on movement and preventive detentions reported ahead of the event.