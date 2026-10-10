Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das Detained By Delhi Police

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been detained by Delhi Police, an X post from their official account informed

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CJP press conference in Delhi
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and Co-conveners Saurav Das, left, and Ashutosh Ranka, right | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Summary of this article

  • The Cockroach Janta Party’s official X account said leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka had been detained by Delhi Police.

  • Reports said police boarded a flight carrying Dipke after it landed at IGI Airport.

  • The detentions come amid heightened security across Delhi ahead of a CJP demonstration.

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been detained by Delhi Police, an X post from their official account informed.

"Abhijeet Dipke DETAINED! Saurav Das DETAINED! Ashutosh Ranka DETAINED! To save his traitor friend, the dictator has declared war against his own citizens!" the post said.

Arrest Made From Airport

Reports say Delhi Police personnel enter the aircraft that was carrying Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke to Delhi. The flight landed at IGI Airport a few minutes ago.

"...I have come here to be arrested; arrest me," Abhijeet Dipke tells Delhi Police

"No, this is not an arrest. Please cooperate," Delhi Police personnel tell him.

Earleir, youtuber Dhruv Rathee had also been allegedly detained from his home while CJP legal head Ratna Singh had also been arrested.

CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Mahatma Gandhi’s Great-Grandson Tushar Gandhi Detained In Mumbai, Says CJP

By Outlook News Desk

Protest Planned At Jantar Mantar

The CJP had announced that they would be hosting a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar due to alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

In view of the protest Delhi Police had raised the security across the capital which includes suspension of internet services near Jantar Mantar, closure of metro stations as well as cancellations of trains coming to and from Delhi.

Related Content
Delhi Police Detain Over 200 Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar In New Delhi - PTI/KARMA
CJP's Saurav Das Says - | Photo: PTI
Representational Image CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Cockroach Janta Party co-convener Ashutosh Ranka - PTI

Section 163 of the BNSS was also imposed across the city to prevent congregation of individuals. The police also heightened security checks on the UP and Haryana border.

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