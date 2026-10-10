CJP Protest LIVE Updates: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Detained Ahead Of Jantar Mantar 2.0

Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Dhruth Rathee Detained In Gurugram, Says Report
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained by the Delhi Police from his residence in Sector 56, Gurugram, on Saturday morning, sources said, as quoted by News18.
Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Over 150 Protestors Detained In Delhi
Delhi Police detains around 150 protestors across New Delhi area in view of CJP protest, officials told PTI.
Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Visuals From Ghazipur Border | Watch Exclusive Videos
Police have increased security at Delhi’s Ghazipur border ahead of the CJP protest on October 10. Vehicles are being checked at major entry points into the capital, with similar security measures in place at the Chilla, Apsara and Singhu borders. The protest is being organised to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Video Credits : Tribhuvan Tiwari
Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: CJP Leaders To Reach Delhi Around 10.20 AM, Says Report
According to The Indian Express report, CJP leaders are expected to reach Delhi airport around 10.20 am for the Jantar Mantar protest today.
Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Security Tightened At T3 Of IGIA
Security arrangements tightened at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, with security personnel deployed at the airport premises.
Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Spike Strips Installed Near Mohan Estate Area In Delhi | Watch
Police maintain high security around Mohan Estate area ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest today. Spike strips also installed here. (ANI)
Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Heavy Security In Place At Shivaji Park | Watch Video
Security tightened at Shivaji Park ahead of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, with police on high alert.
Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Connaught Place Market To Remain Shut Today
Connaught Place market to be shut on Saturday over CJP protest, says traders' body The Connaught Place market will be shut on Saturday in view of the protest called by the CJP at Jantar Mantar, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said, citing concerns over public safety and potential damage to property.
Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Delhi Police Wear Body Cameras, Expect 7,000 Protesters
Body cameras installed on police officials for recording evidence against ill-behaviour of protestors, says Delhi Police Head Constable Dharmendra ahead of CJP protest. Delhi Police expects around 7,000 protesters to arrive in the national capital on Saturday, with senior officers directing personnel to exercise maximum restraint and handle the situation professionally.
Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Security Arrangements In South Delhi
South District DCP Anant Mittal says, "Regarding the protest call issued by the CGPI in Delhi, security arrangements have been put in place across the entire city, including the South District. Special security measures have been implemented at inter-state and inter-district borders. We are preventing unauthorized elements from entering Delhi and are conducting checks. Our aim is to ensure the day passes peacefully... There are about 12 pickets at various borders. Additionally, we have set up numerous pickets within the district and are utilizing several outlying posts..."
On security arrangements in South Delhi, he says, "We have significantly tightened checks at the borders to intercept members of the organizations that issued the call to join the protest, so they can be stopped and counselled. We also appeal to the general public. Furthermore, we are maintaining surveillance using drones and CCTV to prevent any unauthorized gatherings or incidents within Delhi... "We are continuously making announcements regarding the orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and we are also conducting surveillance using drones."
Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: 'Congress Is Intentionally Giving Willful Statements', Says Prakash Reddy
Telangana BJP State Secretary Prakash Reddy told ANI, "Priyank Kharge, Home Minister of Karnataka, said that Gyanesh Kumar is absconding... If you give such statements, what will people understand about you. This is unfortunate. The Congress leaders are giving such willful, intentionally damaging statements... It also damages the spirit of the Election Commission and the Indian Constitution. I don't think Priyank Kharge has any moral right to continue as Home Minister of Karnataka... I demand his resignation..."
Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: 'Attempts To Create Disturbance In Delhi...', Says WB Minister Dilip Ghosh
WB Minister Dilip Ghosh told ANI, "... The attempts to create a disturbance in Delhi could cause inconvenience to the public. The government has made arrangements in advance to ensure that people, including Delhi residents, do not face problems and that outsiders do not create law-and-order issues... Nobody is prohibited from protesting, as India is a democracy and everyone has the right to express their views through protests. However, attempts to disrupt law and order must be stopped..."
Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Drones Monitor Security Near Le Méridien In Delhi
Drones being used to monitor the security situation around the roundabout near Hotel Le Méridien, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest today.
Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Delhi Police Cites 'Serious' Law And Order Concerns To Deny CJP Protest Permission
Delhi Police has cited the possibility of "serious" law and order concerns and inconvenience to residents and citizens to deny permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.
In a letter addressed to the party's co-convenor Saurav Das and joint secretary Balkrishna, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district, said granting permission for the demonstration could lead to serious law-and-order issues.
Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Pink Force Of Delhi Police All Set For CJP Protest Today
Pink Force of the Delhi Police deployed for security, ahead of the CJP protest today. They are being deployed in wake of the recent incidents of misbehavior with women Police personnel.
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0 Has Begun,’ Says Abhijeet Dipke While Heading To Delhi
As Abhijeet Dipke left Mumbai for Delhi to lead the protest at Jantar Mantar, the CJP posted on X: “Jantar Mantar 2.0 has begun. Gyanesh Kumar, your time of facilitating vote chori is over.”
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: 45 Metro Stations Shut, 245 Trains Cancelled, Internet Suspended
Delhi was placed under an unprecedented security blanket on Saturday ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the All India Students’ Association and other groups demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.
Entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations were closed, at least 245 trains arriving at or departing from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations were cancelled, and mobile internet services were suspended within a four-kilometre radius of the Janpath–Kartavya Path crossing. Barricades were erected across the Capital and at its borders as police and paramilitary forces prepared to prevent protesters from reaching central Delhi.
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Heavy Security Near Mandi House | Watch Video
Heavy security deployment around Mandi House, ahead of the CJP protest today.
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Visual From Chilla Border| Watch
Security deployed at Delhi-Noida border ahead of CJP protest.
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: RAF Deployed At Firoz Shah Road In Delhi | Watch Video
The RAF has been deployed at Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House, ahead of the protest today at Jantar Mantar. (ANI)
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Passengers Stranded In Jammu, Katra After Train Cancellations
Passengers travelling from Jammu and Katra to different parts of the country faced considerable inconvenience after four trains scheduled to depart on Friday were cancelled at short notice due to anticipated traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Abhijeet Dipke Leaves Hotel For Mumbai Airport To Attend Jantar Mantar Protest In Delhi
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday left the Four Seasons Hotel here for Mumbai Airport to attend the Jantar Mantar protest in the national capital.
Dipke is expected to reach Delhi by 10 am, a CJP functionary said.
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Suspends Mobile Internet Near Jantar Mantar Till Saturday 10 PM
Internet services will be suspended within a 4-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, Delhi Police sources said as quoted by ANI.
The Union Home Ministry has approved the decision, they said.
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: What Steps MHA Has Taken To Prepare For The CJP Protest?
Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been enforced across Central Delhi.
The Delhi Police has directed liquor shops to remain shut and is coordinating with cab aggregators, including Ola and Uber, to regulate traffic movement towards Lutyens’ Delhi.
Hotels, guest houses and other accommodation facilities in and around Central Delhi have also been asked to suspend operations or stop accepting fresh bookings for a specified period, the police said.
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police Detains People With Criminal Records Ahead Of CJP Protest
Delhi Police has detained people with criminal records across all 15 districts of the national capital as part of preventive measures ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources said.
According to sources as quoted by PTI, around 30 to 40 people with criminal records have been picked up from all 15 districts as the police stepped up security arrangements to maintain law and order.
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Heavy Security Deployed At Apsara Border | Watch Video
Delhi: Heavy security has been deployed at the Apsara Border ahead of the protest today at Jantar Mantar. (ANI)
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Security Tightened At Tikri Border In Delhi | Watch Video
Delhi: Security arrangements have been tightened at the Tikri Border ahead of the protest today at Jantar Mantar. (ANI)
CJP Protest LIVE Updates: List Of Delhi Metro Stations Closed Today
Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09:00 PM on 9th October, 2026 till 06:00 PM on 10th October, 2026. Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi metro station: DMRC
This is in partial modification of the update shared earlier about the closure of Metro stations: DMRC