CJP Protest LIVE Updates: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Detained Ahead Of Jantar Mantar 2.0

CJP Protest LIVE Updates: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says protest will go ahead despite police denial, with demands for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over SIR.

CJP Protest LIVE Updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student organisations are set to hold a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar today, October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The organisers have said the demonstration will go ahead despite Delhi Police denying permission. AISA national president Neha Bora, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and CJP co-convenor Saurav Das have been among those leading the mobilisation. The participating student groups include the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), All India Students’ Association (AISA), Progressive Students’ Union (PSU) and All India Students’ Bloc (AISB), alongside the Aam Aadmi Party’s student outfit, the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP). AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has said he will attend with his family, while Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh is also expected to join. Delhi Police has cited the late submission of the application, alleged violations during an earlier CJP protest and law-and-order concerns for refusing permission. Police have established 37 blocking points across New Delhi district, set up detention centres in all 15 districts and stepped up checks at hotels and guesthouses. Entry and exit gates at 57 Metro stations have been ordered closed from Friday night, while mail and express train services at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations have been cancelled between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday. Liquor shops across Delhi are also scheduled to remain closed on October 9 and 10. The restrictions have drawn scrutiny from the Supreme Court, which has urged the authorities to adopt proportionate measures and avoid disrupting public transport for ordinary commuters. Follow this live blog for updates on the protest, political leaders’ participation, police action and transport restrictions.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Oct 2026, 09:37:04 am IST Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Dhruth Rathee Detained In Gurugram, Says Report YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained by the Delhi Police from his residence in Sector 56, Gurugram, on Saturday morning, sources said, as quoted by News18.

10 Oct 2026, 09:35:08 am IST Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Over 150 Protestors Detained In Delhi Delhi Police detains around 150 protestors across New Delhi area in view of CJP protest, officials told PTI.

10 Oct 2026, 09:26:30 am IST Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Visuals From Ghazipur Border | Watch Exclusive Videos Police have increased security at Delhi’s Ghazipur border ahead of the CJP protest on October 10. Vehicles are being checked at major entry points into the capital, with similar security measures in place at the Chilla, Apsara and Singhu borders. The protest is being organised to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Video Credits : Tribhuvan Tiwari #GhazipurBorder #CJPProtest #DelhiPolice #GyaneshKumar #OutlookIndia — Outlook India (@Outlookindia) October 10, 2026 Police have increased security at Delhi’s Ghazipur border ahead of the CJP protest on October 10. Vehicles are being checked at major entry points into the capital, with similar security measures in place at the Chilla, Apsara and Singhu borders. The protest is being organised to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Video Credits : Tribhuvan Tiwari

10 Oct 2026, 09:18:45 am IST Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: CJP Leaders To Reach Delhi Around 10.20 AM, Says Report According to The Indian Express report, CJP leaders are expected to reach Delhi airport around 10.20 am for the Jantar Mantar protest today.

10 Oct 2026, 09:10:19 am IST Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Security Tightened At T3 Of IGIA Security arrangements tightened at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, with security personnel deployed at the airport premises.

10 Oct 2026, 08:59:39 am IST Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Spike Strips Installed Near Mohan Estate Area In Delhi | Watch #WATCH | Delhi: Police maintain high security around Mohan Estate area ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest today. Spike strips also installed here. https://t.co/PwCjc2g245 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026 Police maintain high security around Mohan Estate area ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest today. Spike strips also installed here. (ANI)

10 Oct 2026, 08:55:06 am IST Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Heavy Security In Place At Shivaji Park | Watch Video VIDEO | Mumbai: Security tightened at Shivaji Park ahead of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, with police on high alert. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/Wx6R8IdgI3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2026 Security tightened at Shivaji Park ahead of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, with police on high alert.

10 Oct 2026, 08:48:37 am IST Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Connaught Place Market To Remain Shut Today Connaught Place market to be shut on Saturday over CJP protest, says traders' body The Connaught Place market will be shut on Saturday in view of the protest called by the CJP at Jantar Mantar, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said, citing concerns over public safety and potential damage to property.

10 Oct 2026, 08:41:06 am IST Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Delhi Police Wear Body Cameras, Expect 7,000 Protesters Body cameras installed on police officials for recording evidence against ill-behaviour of protestors, says Delhi Police Head Constable Dharmendra ahead of CJP protest. Delhi Police expects around 7,000 protesters to arrive in the national capital on Saturday, with senior officers directing personnel to exercise maximum restraint and handle the situation professionally.

10 Oct 2026, 08:35:05 am IST Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Security Arrangements In South Delhi South District DCP Anant Mittal says, "Regarding the protest call issued by the CGPI in Delhi, security arrangements have been put in place across the entire city, including the South District. Special security measures have been implemented at inter-state and inter-district borders. We are preventing unauthorized elements from entering Delhi and are conducting checks. Our aim is to ensure the day passes peacefully... There are about 12 pickets at various borders. Additionally, we have set up numerous pickets within the district and are utilizing several outlying posts..." On security arrangements in South Delhi, he says, "We have significantly tightened checks at the borders to intercept members of the organizations that issued the call to join the protest, so they can be stopped and counselled. We also appeal to the general public. Furthermore, we are maintaining surveillance using drones and CCTV to prevent any unauthorized gatherings or incidents within Delhi... "We are continuously making announcements regarding the orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and we are also conducting surveillance using drones."

10 Oct 2026, 08:22:15 am IST Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: 'Congress Is Intentionally Giving Willful Statements', Says Prakash Reddy Telangana BJP State Secretary Prakash Reddy told ANI, "Priyank Kharge, Home Minister of Karnataka, said that Gyanesh Kumar is absconding... If you give such statements, what will people understand about you. This is unfortunate. The Congress leaders are giving such willful, intentionally damaging statements... It also damages the spirit of the Election Commission and the Indian Constitution. I don't think Priyank Kharge has any moral right to continue as Home Minister of Karnataka... I demand his resignation..."

10 Oct 2026, 08:16:45 am IST Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: 'Attempts To Create Disturbance In Delhi...', Says WB Minister Dilip Ghosh WB Minister Dilip Ghosh told ANI, "... The attempts to create a disturbance in Delhi could cause inconvenience to the public. The government has made arrangements in advance to ensure that people, including Delhi residents, do not face problems and that outsiders do not create law-and-order issues... Nobody is prohibited from protesting, as India is a democracy and everyone has the right to express their views through protests. However, attempts to disrupt law and order must be stopped..."

10 Oct 2026, 08:11:00 am IST Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Drones Monitor Security Near Le Méridien In Delhi #WATCH | Delhi: Drones being used to monitor the security situation around the roundabout near Hotel Le Méridien, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest today. https://t.co/y93a41TzMd — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026 Drones being used to monitor the security situation around the roundabout near Hotel Le Méridien, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest today.

10 Oct 2026, 08:00:32 am IST Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Delhi Police Cites 'Serious' Law And Order Concerns To Deny CJP Protest Permission Delhi Police has cited the possibility of "serious" law and order concerns and inconvenience to residents and citizens to deny permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. In a letter addressed to the party's co-convenor Saurav Das and joint secretary Balkrishna, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district, said granting permission for the demonstration could lead to serious law-and-order issues.

10 Oct 2026, 07:53:45 am IST Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Pink Force Of Delhi Police All Set For CJP Protest Today #WATCH | Delhi: Pink Force of the Delhi Police deployed for security, ahead of the CJP protest today. They are being deployed in wake of the recent incidents of misbehavior with women Police personnel. https://t.co/OBOMV0oZgA — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026 Pink Force of the Delhi Police deployed for security, ahead of the CJP protest today. They are being deployed in wake of the recent incidents of misbehavior with women Police personnel.

10 Oct 2026, 07:51:53 am IST CJP Protest LIVE Updates: ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0 Has Begun,’ Says Abhijeet Dipke While Heading To Delhi As Abhijeet Dipke left Mumbai for Delhi to lead the protest at Jantar Mantar, the CJP posted on X: “Jantar Mantar 2.0 has begun. Gyanesh Kumar, your time of facilitating vote chori is over.”

10 Oct 2026, 07:47:52 am IST CJP Protest LIVE Updates: 45 Metro Stations Shut, 245 Trains Cancelled, Internet Suspended Delhi was placed under an unprecedented security blanket on Saturday ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the All India Students’ Association and other groups demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. Entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations were closed, at least 245 trains arriving at or departing from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations were cancelled, and mobile internet services were suspended within a four-kilometre radius of the Janpath–Kartavya Path crossing. Barricades were erected across the Capital and at its borders as police and paramilitary forces prepared to prevent protesters from reaching central Delhi. Read more here

10 Oct 2026, 07:44:17 am IST CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Heavy Security Near Mandi House | Watch Video #WATCH | Delhi: Heavy security deployment around Mandi House, ahead of the CJP protest today. https://t.co/eDIuqhUzFm — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026 Heavy security deployment around Mandi House, ahead of the CJP protest today.

10 Oct 2026, 07:39:07 am IST CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Visual From Chilla Border| Watch VIDEO | Security deployed at Delhi-Noida border ahead of CJP protest. Visuals from Chilla Border. #DelhiNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/FUsYAliwwQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2026 Security deployed at Delhi-Noida border ahead of CJP protest.

10 Oct 2026, 07:30:12 am IST CJP Protest LIVE Updates: RAF Deployed At Firoz Shah Road In Delhi | Watch Video #WATCH | Delhi: The RAF has been deployed at Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House, ahead of the protest today at Jantar Mantar. https://t.co/3oGqIqwIUz — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026 The RAF has been deployed at Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House, ahead of the protest today at Jantar Mantar. (ANI)

10 Oct 2026, 07:26:09 am IST CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Passengers Stranded In Jammu, Katra After Train Cancellations Passengers travelling from Jammu and Katra to different parts of the country faced considerable inconvenience after four trains scheduled to depart on Friday were cancelled at short notice due to anticipated traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.

10 Oct 2026, 07:17:49 am IST CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Abhijeet Dipke Leaves Hotel For Mumbai Airport To Attend Jantar Mantar Protest In Delhi Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday left the Four Seasons Hotel here for Mumbai Airport to attend the Jantar Mantar protest in the national capital. Dipke is expected to reach Delhi by 10 am, a CJP functionary said.

10 Oct 2026, 07:15:04 am IST CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Suspends Mobile Internet Near Jantar Mantar Till Saturday 10 PM Internet services will be suspended within a 4-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, Delhi Police sources said as quoted by ANI. The Union Home Ministry has approved the decision, they said.

10 Oct 2026, 07:13:10 am IST CJP Protest LIVE Updates: What Steps MHA Has Taken To Prepare For The CJP Protest? Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been enforced across Central Delhi. The Delhi Police has directed liquor shops to remain shut and is coordinating with cab aggregators, including Ola and Uber, to regulate traffic movement towards Lutyens’ Delhi. Hotels, guest houses and other accommodation facilities in and around Central Delhi have also been asked to suspend operations or stop accepting fresh bookings for a specified period, the police said.

10 Oct 2026, 07:08:13 am IST CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police Detains People With Criminal Records Ahead Of CJP Protest Delhi Police has detained people with criminal records across all 15 districts of the national capital as part of preventive measures ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources said. According to sources as quoted by PTI, around 30 to 40 people with criminal records have been picked up from all 15 districts as the police stepped up security arrangements to maintain law and order.

10 Oct 2026, 07:04:28 am IST CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Heavy Security Deployed At Apsara Border | Watch Video #WATCH | Delhi: Heavy security has been deployed at the Apsara Border ahead of the protest today at Jantar Mantar. https://t.co/qFpPItlupB — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026 Delhi: Heavy security has been deployed at the Apsara Border ahead of the protest today at Jantar Mantar. (ANI)

10 Oct 2026, 07:03:18 am IST CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Security Tightened At Tikri Border In Delhi | Watch Video #WATCH | Delhi: Security arrangements have been tightened at the Tikri Border ahead of the protest today at Jantar Mantar. https://t.co/MRcmZnnTyT — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026 Delhi: Security arrangements have been tightened at the Tikri Border ahead of the protest today at Jantar Mantar. (ANI)