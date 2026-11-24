A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Nepal’s Koshi province on Tuesday morning
The National Center for Seismology said the quake occurred at 7:02:47 IST at a depth of 20 km
Tremors were reported across parts of Bihar and West Bengal, including Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Nepal’s Koshi province on Tuesday morning, and tremors were felt across parts of India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and China. There was no immediate report of damage or casualties.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre first flagged the quake. Indian and US seismology agencies later logged it as well.
Seismology Details
The National Center for Seismology said the earthquake struck Nepal around 7am on Tuesday. It said the quake was 20 km, or 6.2 miles, below the surface and gave the location as latitude 27.855 N and longitude 87.909 E.
In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 5.3, On: 24/11/2026 07:02:47 IST, Lat: 27.855 N, Long: 87.909 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Nepal.”
The US Geological Survey also recorded the event. It reported, “Magnitude 5.3 earthquake recorded 67 km WNW of Mangan, India.”
Tremors Across India
Reports of shaking came in from multiple locations. Tremors were reported in parts of Bihar and West Bengal, as well as in several Indian districts, after the Nepal quake on Tuesday. Reports also placed the shaking in Bhutan, Bangladesh and China.
Tremors have been reported in several Bihar districts, though more detail on the affected areas was still awaited. Another report said many people in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, felt the impact.
In North Bengal, residents said they felt shaking in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri.The quake measured 5.3 on the Richter scale and led to tremors in several Indian states, including Bihar and West Bengal.
This is a developing story.