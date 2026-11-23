Combining Heritage With Development to Boost Bilateral TiesUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the direct Ayodhya-Janakpur train—the Saryu-Kamala Express—saying it strengthens traditional "roti-beti" bonds and cultural ties between India and Nepal.
Virtually flagged off on November 23, 2026, by PM Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Balendra Shah, the weekly 17-coach LHB train covers the 604-km route between Ayodhya Cantt and Janakpur Dham in about 19 hours without changing trains.
Beginning regular service on November 28 (Mondays from Ayodhya, Saturdays from Janakpur) with 10 intermediate stops, the link connects Lord Ram's and Goddess Sita's birthplaces to boost Ramayana Circuit pilgrimage and regional trade.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Saryu Kamala Express connecting Ayodhya with Janakpur in Nepal would revive the ancient religious and cultural bonds between the two regions, allowing Nepali devotees to visit Ram Lalla and Indian pilgrims to seek blessings of Goddess Janaki.
Sacred Confluence Between Ayodhya and Mithila Revived
Addressing the launch programme at Ayodhya Cantt railway station, Adityanath described the railway service as the "sacred and mythological confluence of two cultures" and said it would further strengthen the centuries-old relationship between India and Nepal.
"The launch of this rail service will enable devotees from Nepal to directly visit Ram Lalla, while devotees from India will be able to visit Janakpur Dham and seek the blessings of Mata Janaki," he said.
"The sacred and mythological confluence of two cultures, Ayodhya and Mithila, is being revived today in the form of the Saryu Kamala Express connecting Ayodhya Dham with Janakpur Dham," he said.
Centuries-Old Familial Ties and Living Wedding Traditions
The chief minister said the relationship between India and Nepal was rooted in thousands of years of shared faith, affection, rivers and families, popularly described as the 'roti-beti' relationship.
Recalling the traditional association between Awadh and Mithila, he said people in Ayodhya continued to regard Janakpur as their relatives' home, while people in Mithila referred to Lord Ram as 'Pahun' (son-in-law).
"The journey of Ram and Lakshman to Mithila with Maharishi Vishwamitra and subsequently the arrival of King Dasharath in Janakpur with the wedding procession are still celebrated as living traditions through Vivah Panchami and other traditional festivities," he said.
He added that while celebrations take place at the Ram-Janaki marriage mandap in Janakpur during Vivah Panchami, auspicious wedding songs also resonate in Ayodhya.
Nepal’s Role in the Ram Temple Movement and Shared Spiritual Circuit
Adityanath also recalled "Nepal's contribution to the Ram temple movement", saying the sacrifices and support of saints, young people, women and ordinary devotees from the neighbouring country would always be remembered.
"During the consecration ceremony, hundreds of devotees from Janakpur Dham, the maternal home of Mata Janaki, arrived in Ayodhya with auspicious gifts and immense affection," he said.
Highlighting the wider spiritual relationship between the two countries, he referred to the Pashupatinath temple in Nepal and the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, saying the two were connected through a spiritual bridge.
He also cited the tradition of offering khichdi sent from Nepal at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Makar Sankranti and the annual pilgrimage from Nepal to the Devipatan Shaktipeeth in Uttar Pradesh during Chaitra Navratri.
Shared Buddhist Heritage and Return of the Piprahwa Relics
Referring to the Buddhist heritage shared by the two countries, the chief minister said Lord Buddha was born in Lumbini in Nepal, while several important milestones of his life and teachings were associated with Uttar Pradesh, including Piprahwa, Shravasti, Sarnath and Kushinagar.
He also mentioned the return of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha to India from Hong Kong in July 2025 after 127 years, describing it as a matter of pride for the country.
"The place of origin of this invaluable heritage of Lord Buddha, Piprahwa, is located in our own Siddharthnagar district, close to the India-Nepal border," he said.
Combining Heritage With Development to Boost Bilateral Ties
He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the initiative, saying it was an example of the Centre's vision of combining heritage with development.
The chief minister congratulated devotees in both countries on the launch of the service and said it would give a fresh impetus to the longstanding friendship between India and Nepal.